Search

Advanced search

PM knocks Norfolk cricketers’ hopes for six

PUBLISHED: 17:19 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 23 June 2020

A return for local cricket in Norfolk is not imminent Picture: Tim Ferley

A return for local cricket in Norfolk is not imminent Picture: Tim Ferley

Archant

Thousands of Norfolk cricketers have seen their hopes of an imminent return to the field of play ended by the government.

The ECB has been involved in talks with government and leagues across the UK had reportedly begun making contact with clubs, preparing them for a possible resumption, most likely early next month.

But on the day that prime minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of bars and restaurants on July 4, he said limitations in place on cricket - a maximum of six people from separate households taking part in socially-distanced practice sessions - would not be relaxed.

“The problem with cricket, as everyone understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease - potentially, at any rate,” he said.

A statement from the East Anglian Premier League read: “In light of the Prime Minister’s comments regarding cricket in the house this afternoon, the EAPL management are seeking further clarification from the ECB.”

It was the prime minister’s use of the words “natural vector of disease” that prompted some of the social media reaction.

Dereham Cricket Club tweeted: “If it’s such a natural vector, how come in 15 years of playing I’m not aware of anyone catching so much as a sniffle from handling a cricket ball? By that logic we should never be allowed to shine a ball with saliva full stop. Baffling.

“Also, if it’s not possible to play because of the ball, how come the West Indies are playing a warm-up game today and a Test series is due to start in 2 weeks?”

Mr Johnson’s comments came in a response in the House of Commons to a question by Greg Clark, who said: “Cricket is perhaps our most socially-distanced team sport. We’ve lost half the summer but there is another half left to be enjoyed by players and spectators alike.”

The government’s announcement will have no bearing on England’s Test series against West Indies, which is due to start on July 8, or on the possible return of county cricket, both of which are governed by guidance for elite sport. It was revealed yesterday that seven more Pakistan cricket players and one member of the squad’s support staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Three players had already tested positive from the first batch of tests on Sunday, raising doubts over the team’s scheduled departure for Manchester on June 28 ahead of the Test and Twenty20 series against England.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man who died in city woodland attack named as murder probe continues

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Farke hits back at ‘disrespectful, arrogant’ criticism

Daniel Farke has rejected claims he was tactically inflexible against Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down temporarily

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant