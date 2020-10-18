Gallery

Blickling Half: Spot yourself in our picture gallery at the Blickling Half Marathon

Leanne Finch took first place in the women's overall category at the Blickling Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

More than 350 runners took part in the Blickling Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

The Blickling Half Marathon goes off with new staggered start times and a funnel system to get runners away. The Blickling Half Marathon goes off with new staggered start times and a funnel system to get runners away.

In wet conditions, runners were set off within five 20-minute waves to ensure they were kept as socially distant as possible with several other measures in place to keep the event Covid secure.

The course started at Aylsham Recreation Ground and took competitors on an undulating route along country roads around the town as well as Blickling before finishing in the Market Place.

North Norfolk Beach Runners’ Neil Adams took first place overall in 1:17:04 with Kyle Brooks (Wymondham AC) taking second spot in 1:17:17. James Fowler (Norfolk Gazelles) was third in 1:21:28.

Leanne Finch won the women’s overall category in 1:25:05 with Coltishall Jaguars’ Nicola Lambert-John in second in 1:33:00. Jennifer van Ree (Reepham Runners) was third in 1:37:14.

