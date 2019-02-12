Black Sheep cricket team on the look-out for new recruits

The Black Sheep cricket team pose for a picture before a fixture at Ashby St Mary Picture: CLUB Archant

A Norfolk cricket team who target worthy causes rather than trophies are on the look-out for new recruits.

Since its formation in 1989 the Black Sheep have raised around £75,000 for charities and deserving individuals, while playing the game they love on grounds all over the county.

They are still going strong in their 30th anniversary year, with their opening fixture of 2019 taking place at Old Buckenham on May 19, but have lost a number of members over the years and would welcome a few fresh faces.

“We have kind of grown old together as a team and could do with a few younger players - by that I mean people in their 40s,” said long-standing member Brian Broom. “It’s about ensuring the club has a bright future and deserving people continue to get the help they need.

“We play matches on Sunday afternoons, generally once a month over the course of the summer, and the host club makes a donation, generally via a raffle. It’s an enjoyable way to spend a Sunday afternoon while also raising much needed money.”

After the Old Buckenham game the Black Sheep, under the captaincy of Andrew Gregory, have games against Brooke (June 23), Thetford (July 28), the Roving Reporters touring side at Dereham (August 6), Mundford (August 18) and Diss (September 8).

There is also a charity golf day planned at Eaton on March 27, which should prove popular with players and social members alike.

The team was founded in 1989 following a conversation between several former county players including Barry Battelley and the late Tracy Moore, who felt organising a team of senior players could be a good money raiser - and good fun too.

The name came about when sponsorship was received from the Black Sheep Woollen Company at Aylsham. With Moore being chosen as captain the Black Sheep played their first match at Bradfield on a damp afternoon 30 years ago and have been wielding the willow ever since, mainly in Norfolk but on occasions much further afield, with the club staging a number of tours to the Spanish island of Menorca.

Anyone who fancies turning out for the Black Sheep should contact either Barry Battelley (01362 693439) or Chris Gillham (01603 458439). For the golf day the contact is David Gooderham (01508 492954).