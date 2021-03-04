Norwich favourite announces retirement from the ring

Published: 12:38 PM March 4, 2021

Billy Bird - a regular on Norwich boxing shows – has announced his retirement.

The 29-year-old from Sudbury travelled to the city several times a week to train under Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton, who took him to a Southern Area super-welterweight title victory over Matt McCarthy in March 2018.

His made his pro debut in 2013, and ends his career with a record of 18 wins and two defeats.

“Three years ago I made a dream come true and I won the Southern Area Title with all the odds stacked up against me,” he said in a statement on social media.

“.As a kid that had a handful of amateur fights, I was introduced to Russell Smith who became my trainer and saw me through to the IBA, helping me win titles and get to the top of my game.

”He then introduced me to Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton, who then guided me through my professional career. Working with some great promoters, Mervyn Turner and Lee Eaton, my boxing career went from strength to strength. I got to train alongside some quality talent and big boxing names and made some friendships for life along the way.

“So today I announce my retirement as a professional boxer. This comes with a heavy heart but after a couple of years out I know it’s the right decision for me. I just want to take this time to thank all my loyal supporters, family and friends - I couldn’t have done it without you. And especially all my sponsors, thank you for believing in me.

“The memories I have will be with me for the rest of my life. All the best, Billy Boy.”