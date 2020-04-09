Quiz

Another big speedway quiz: Test your knowledge with our 20 teasing questions

Test your knowledge with another big speedway quiz

Well, the stats don’t lie!

You are really enjoying the big speedway quiz. Thank you for supporting it. So, let’s keep it going.

It’s proving so popular, I’ll be looking to bring you one a week until the live action gets underway.

Yes, there may not be any speedway to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your speedway knowledge.

Our quiz covers riders, tracks, old and new, the GPs, world titles, British titles and more...

There are 20 questions covering all aspects of the sport, from the GPs to the National League.

Let us know how you get on.