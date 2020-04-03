Quiz
Big speedway quiz: Test your knowledge with our 20 teasing questions
PUBLISHED: 12:57 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 03 April 2020
Archant
Test your speedway knowledge with our big speedway quiz
There may not be any speedway to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your speedway knowledge.
Our quiz covers riders, tracks, the GPs, world titles and more...
There are 20 questions covering all apects of the sport.
Let us know how you get on.