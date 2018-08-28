Search

Transfer rumour: Ipswich Town linked with move for Norwich winger Marshall

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 December 2018

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich's Ben Marshall. Picture: FOCUSIMAGES

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich City midfielder Ben Marshall.

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand at the end of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand at the end of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 27-year-old moved to Carrow Road in the summer from Wolves, following a loan at Millwall but has struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road, making just five appearances for the Canaries.

All of those came in August, with the wide midfielder an unused substitute during the 2-2 draw at Bristol City yesterday.

He previously worked under Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at Blackburn, before the Scot signed him for Wolves for £1.2million in January 2017.

MORE: Northstander: Filthy weather, scrappy goal, but who cares? We won! However, the maths still don’t look great

The Sun are reporting that Ipswich are interested in a loan swoop for the midfielder, who can also play at full-back. while Millwall are also said to be keen on bringing Marshall back to The Den.

Ipswich were previously interested in Marshall during his time at Blackburn.

Blues boss Lambert has repeatedly stressed the need for a ‘little help’ in January, with the former Canaries chief looking to strengthen in a number of positions.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic

“I know what’s going on, I spoke to Marcus the other day, he was in here the other day,” the Blues boss said this week.

“We know exactly where we’re going, what we’re trying to do, which is great. Things are ongoing.”

