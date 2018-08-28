Search

Lewis’ power wins the day at Ipswich event but Pryce runs leader close

PUBLISHED: 06:22 19 December 2018

Beccles rider Stuart Pryce (Strada Sport) on his way to second in the Vets 40-49 at the Eastern League cyclo-cross at Ipswich. Picture: Fergus Muir

Beccles rider Stuart Pryce (Strada Sport) on his way to second in the Vets 40-49 at the Eastern League cyclo-cross at Ipswich. Picture: Fergus Muir

Beccles rider Stuart Pryce lit up the Vets 40-plus race at the Eastern League cyclo-cross at Ipswich when he put up a spirited challenge to league leader Ben Lewis, whose Forest Side Riders team have dominated the category this season.

Senior racers at the hurdles at the Eastern League cyclo-cross in Ipswich. Picture: Fergus MuirSenior racers at the hurdles at the Eastern League cyclo-cross in Ipswich. Picture: Fergus Muir

Although Pryce (Strada Sport) was only competing in his fourth cyclo-cross of the season, his skills saw him gaining on Lewis in the twisting woodland sectors, while Lewis was quicker in a straight line over grass.

Eventually Lewis’s power and stamina told and he won with Pryce second followed by Glenn Davey (Stowmarket & District) and Bungay rider Shaun Aldous.

In the women’s race Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) overtook Harley Pell (LIV AWOL) on the first lap. Meanwhile Norwich rider Alison Hogg moved up to second, but could make no impression on Melton who took a clear win. The event was a great opportunity for local riders to race over the innovative course including two scaffolding bridges that had been built for the previous week’s National Trophy round.

Jonathan Dennis (Kibosh) outsprinted junior Max Bolton to win the final race of the day, this pair having dropped Jack Parrish, Cam Hurst and Kieran Jarvis from the original lead group.

Under 16 winner Charlie Johnson (Stowmarket & District CC) at Eastern League cyclo-cross in Ipswich. Picture: Fergus MuirUnder 16 winner Charlie Johnson (Stowmarket & District CC) at Eastern League cyclo-cross in Ipswich. Picture: Fergus Muir

It was while dropping off the end of one of the bridges that youth race leader Alex Dale’s chain bounced off and jammed, letting Charlie Johnson (Stowmarket & District) through to take the win and the league leadership. Joseph Smith (Iceni, fourth) was top Norfolk finisher.

Also at the foot of the bridge Martha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC) fell on mud but had enough in hand to still win from King’s Lynn rider Bethany Barnett.

In the Under 14s Florence Barnett was second and Mia Rutterford third. For full results see www.easterncross.org.uk

Cycling club members are invited to work up an appetite by riding the East Anglian 15km CC Christmas morning time trial. Start is at the north end of Horsford village (B1149) at 10.30am.

The Under 14 Girls podium. From left, Florence Barnett (King’s Lynn CC, 2nd), winner Abigail Miller, Mia Rutterford (Iceni Velo). Picture: Fergus MuirThe Under 14 Girls podium. From left, Florence Barnett (King’s Lynn CC, 2nd), winner Abigail Miller, Mia Rutterford (Iceni Velo). Picture: Fergus Muir

For details of the Velo Club Baracchi 50 mile reliability trial based at Oulton Broad on Sunday, January 6, contact John Thompson on 01502 581481 or email johntommo6@btinternet.com.

