Senior official to end long association with Norwich Sunday League

08 February, 2019 - 12:21
Ben Casey, left, on trophy presentation duty Picture: Steve Brown

Ben Casey, left, on trophy presentation duty Picture: Steve Brown

Ben Casey is to stand down as secretary of the Norwich and District Sunday League.

Casey, 59, has served on the league’s committee for 23 years, the last 10 as secretary, but says his decision to stand down is for reasons outside of football and made “with a heavy heart”.

In a statement, he said: “I personally feel that positions such as mine have a shelf life and mine has been reached. In my opinion, a change of personnel in key positions will bring fresh ideas to the fore as, along with other leagues, the battle

to halt the decline at grassroots level continues.

“Having first played in the league when I was 13 years old (you could do that in the 70s) and been involved ever since one way or another, you can see that the Norwich & District Sunday League has played a huge part in my life.

“I have met many fine people and made some great, and I hope, lifelong friends through the game and for that I will be forever grateful.”

Steve Brown looks set to take over as secretary.

