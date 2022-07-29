Norfolk pair making their mark on court

A memorable summer for Norfolk’s wheelchair tennis players has seen both Ben Bartram and Ruby Bishop add back-to-back singles titles in the last week, with 17-year-old Bartram making his men’s singles world top 20 debut after claiming his fourth singles title in succession.

On the back of Alfie Hewett reaching his first Wimbledon men’s singles final earlier this month, Bartram sealed his third senior ITF Futures title in a row with victory at the LTA’s Nottingham Futures tournament.

The Sprowston teenager then raised the bar over the weekend, earning his first ITF 3 singles title at the Flanders 25 event in Belgium, a tournament where he not only beat Dutch top seed and world number 13 Maikel Scheffers for the biggest match win of his career, but subsequently took his career-best senior ranking to number 20.

Ben Bartram during the men's singles final at Nottingham - Credit: LTA

“If you’d told me a month ago that I’d be in the position I am now, of course I’d have taken it, but I probably would have not believed it,” said world number two-ranked junior Bartram. “I’m determined to push on. I know what level I’m able to complete at and it makes me want to keep pushing on and keep climbing the rankings and see how I can do at the higher-level tournaments.”

With Norwich's Bishop securing her second successive British Open girls’ singles title in Nottingham the day after Bartram won his Nottingham Futures title, the 18-year-old world number three-ranked junior added the girls’ singles title at the Amjoy Cup in Eindhoven over the weekend.

While Bartram and Bishop have an eye on the inaugural US Open junior wheelchair tennis competition in New York in September, they and Hewett hope their success will inspire local aspiring athletes to try the sport at the upcoming LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative day at Easton Tennis Centre on August 6.

The event offers players the first opportunity to enter the LTA Wheelchair Performance Pathway and is designed to acknowledge the fundamental characteristics required for wheelchair tennis, including chair skills, racket skills and competitiveness.

All equipment will be provided and anyone interested can sign up by searching ‘Wheelchair Tennis Initiative’ on the LTA website or by emailing disabilitytennis@lta.org.uk.



