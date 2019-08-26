Play-off hopes suffer a blow as Stars slump to heavy Belle Vue defeat

Action from King's Lynn Stars' defeat at Belle Vue. Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn boss Peter Schroeck vowed his side would "keep fighting" despite a tough defeat at Belle Vue.

King's Lynn Stars assess the track at Belle Vue before their meeting. Picture: Taylor Lanning King's Lynn Stars assess the track at Belle Vue before their meeting. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The Poultec Stars slumped to a heavy 54-36 defeat at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester on Monday.

Craig Cook top scored with paid 12 on his former track but didn't have enough back-up from team-mates who struggled to get dialled in.

Schroeck said: "It was just one of those days. Our middle order guys had a tough afternoon and we find it hard when that's the case.

"The Belle Vue riders are all really fast here and they were always going to come back strong after a couple of disappointing meetings.

"They also had the stand out rider in Jaimon Lidsey who scored paid 18 from reserve. You just can't account for a reserve doing that.

"We kept battling and it was tight early on but they just edged away at the halfway stage and then we fell away.

"But we just need to pick up away results elsewhere now. We've only got two left away and we've got to make the most of them. We'll keep fighting."

Cook was excellent back at the NSS and grew in stature as the meeting went on, finishing with two solid wins in heats 13 and 15.

He admitted: "The set-up is so critical at the NSS. That's always going to make a difference and their boys were awesome.

"I'm quite happy with my performance. I struggled early on but got going. We didn't win enough races in the end but that's how it goes.

"We are gutted we couldn't do better for the travelling fans, we appreciated their support driving to Manchester for us. We'll keep going, we need to make that top four. The boys want that bad."

Robert Lambert, returning from a serious back injury, was not his dominant self after a super-fast win in the opening heat.

But the middle order and reserves found the going tough without chipping in with heat wins and that allowed the home side to pull clear for a vital win.

Belle Vue 54: Jaimon Lidsey 15+3, Dan Bewley 11, Kenneth Bjerre 10+1, Steve Worrall 9+1, Max Fricke 8+1, Jye Etheridge 1.

King's Lynn 36: Craig Cook 11+1, Robert Lambert 7+3, Michael Palm Toft 5, Tero Aarnio 5, Erik Riss 4+1, Thomas Jorgensen 4, Lewis Kerr 1+1.