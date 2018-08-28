Search

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

PUBLISHED: 09:09 14 December 2018

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Archant

Sunday’s annual Beccles Turkey Trot 10-mile road race, organised by Waveney Valley AC, had a sell-out entry.

A record 419 competitors completed the course, beating the previous highest total of 375 set in 2016.

The event, sponsored by Sportlink, started and finished near Sir John Leman High School and took in the country lanes round Ilketshall St Andrew and Ringsfield. It was held in sunny, breezy conditions, much more pleasant than the wintry sleet of last year.

Lee Cook, of Waveney Valley AC, hung on to the lead he established early on, to claim his first Beccles Turkey Trot victory in a time of 56:53. Tony Gavin of Felixstowe Road Runners was second in 57.34

Taking the honours for the ladies was Laura Thomas of Ipswich Jaffa RC, who crossed the line in 1-01:45.

The winners received trophies and vouchers. Felixstowe Road Runners won the men’s team prize and Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club were first ladies’ team.

Fancy dress is always a popular feature of the race and this year’s winners were Julia Lloyd of Wymondham AC and Terry Hubbard of Great Yarmouth Road Runners. All race finishers received a Christmas pudding and a Turkey Trot medal.

This year the event was also the Suffolk 10-mile road race Championships. Waveney Valley’s county award winners were Lee Cook (men’s champion), Steve Carruthers (men’s 45:49 1st), Chris Pimlott (men’s 40:44 2nd), Lisa Knights (ladies 45:49 2nd), Patricia Tuttle (ladies 60:64 2nd), Robin Jones (men’s 60:64 3rd) and Bill Kingaby (men’s 65:69 3rd).

An impressive total of 46 members of the host club took part, many making their debut in a 10-mile race.

There were personal bests recorded by Steve Carruthers (1-01:33), Bob Milner (1-10:00), Stuart Spurgeon (1-11:33), Lisa Knights (1-14:02), Darrel Roberts (1-17:07), Daren Coulter (1-17:17), Louise Harrod (1-23:26), Daryl McKeown (1-25:14), Rebecca Harris (1-25:20), John Skelly (1-29:00), Vicky Wood (1-29:39), Dave Catchpole (1-33:11) and Caroline Clamp (1-39:01).

Before presenting the prizes, race organiser Tim Earl thanked sponsors Sportlink, St John Ambulance, race referee Joe Mower, all marshals, volunteers and caterers who helped to make the event a success.

Live

