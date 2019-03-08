Search

Dereham 'reluctantly' part company with top striker

PUBLISHED: 13:31 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 29 July 2019

Danny Beaumont has left Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Danny Beaumont has left Dereham Town Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town have released striker Danny Beaumont.

The 30-year-old has played more than 400 games for the Isthmian League North club, scoring 182 goals and winning the Norfolk Senior Cup three times.

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson said: "We have reluctantly had to make the decision to release Danny as we simply couldn't offer him the playing time that he is after this season. He is a top player and has had a long association with the club, his goal scoring record speaks for itself and he played a key role in helping us survive last season when we came to the club, which we will forever be grateful for.

"The club Danny chooses to play his football at next will be getting themselves a top quality player and he leaves as a Dereham Town legend, something he can rightly be very proud of.

"Everybody at the club will rightly be sad to see Danny go and that is again testament to everything he has achieved as a player here. Thank you for everything Danny and all the best for the future."

