BBC's Football Focus heading to King's Lynn for FA Cup tie
Published: 9:21 AM October 26, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town are to host BBC’s Football Focus programme ahead of their FA Cup first round game against Walsall.
Lynn take on the Saddlers on November 6 at The Walks and the BBC have asked the club to invite around 100 fans to attend the filming of the programme at the ground.
Any fans who fancy joining in needs to have purchased a ticket for the game and to be at the ground from 10.45am on matchday.
And if you’ve wearing Linnets colours - a club shirt or scarf – there's more chance of getting in. Some fans will be in the Blues and Gold Bar and some in the cafe/shop area.
The Blues and Gold bar and cafe will both open early.
Admittance will be restricted by the BBC and be on a first come first served basis.
