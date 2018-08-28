Search

PUBLISHED: 07:31 18 January 2019

Dee Harrison pictured with some of the trophies won by Barnham Broom during her year as ladies' captain in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Dee Harrison pictured with some of the trophies won by Barnham Broom during her year as ladies' captain in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

It has been a sad start to the year at Barnham Broom Golf Club with the passing of former ladies’ captain Dee Harrison after a short illness at the age of 75.

During Dee’s year in office in 1999 the club swept all before them in county competitions - but her contribution to the club went a lot deeper than that.

As well as being a member for over 30 years she was also instrumental in setting the club’s junior section with the late Robin Brooks, with many talented youngsters having since emerged through the ranks.

An enthusiastic golfer who generally played off a handicap of around 20, Dee was a popular figurehead in her year of captaincy, with Barnham Broom’s ladies winning the Gillieson Cup, Divisions One and Four of the Norfolk Inter-Club League and the Scratch League as well as a number of individual events.

She is survived by husband David and children David, Kevin, Sarah and Jane. Her funeral is at Earlham Crematorium on Thursday, February 7 (12.30pm) followed by a wake at the club.

