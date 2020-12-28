SPORT 1512 Athletics

Published: 12:00 AM December 28, 2020

The Athletics Norfolk cross country awards for the year have been announced.

The senior ladies award goes to Iona Lake (City of Norwich AC). Not only did she win the Norfolk title at Thetford but she also finished 10th in the English National Championships and sixth in the National Inter County Championships. The men’s award went to Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers), the winner of the Norfolk cross country title.

The under 20 women’s award went to Sophie Peach and the under 20 men’s award to Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth) who finished 25th in the English Schools Championships.

Kate Willis (CoNAC) won the under 17 ladies award after her win in the Anglian Schools event. Danny Adams (CoNAC) was awarded the 17 boys trophy after winning the Norfolk Championship and finishing 12th in the Anglian Schools event.

Hattie Reynolds (North Norfolk Harriers) won in the under 15 girls section as a result of winning the County Championship and finishing fourth in the Eastern Counties Championship. Connie Easter (CoNAC) was the winner of the under 13 girls’ award after winning both the county championship and the Anglian Schools title. The under 13 boys’ section will be shared by both Zachary Dunne and Joe Machin both from CoNAC.

The awards will be presented virtually from Sportlink.

The Eastern Area athletics volunteer awards were made at Peterborough. Sprint coach Mike Utting (CoNAC) was made coach of the year. Isabell Mardle (CoNAC), in what has been a very difficult year for competitions, was made the running at home winner.

Mel Brookes (Diss) was a runner up in the Young Volunteer awards. This was also managed by Matthew Bailey (West Norfolk).

Norfolk Gazelles were runner up in the club of the year category won by Stowmarket.

A special award was made to Sophie McKinna (Great Yarmouth) following her position again as the UK number women’s shot putter.