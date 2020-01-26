Search

Advanced search

Freethorpe 10M: Ash Harrell targets England vest after breaking course record at Freethorpe

PUBLISHED: 20:17 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:32 26 January 2020

Ash Harrell wins the Freethorpe 10M race, breaking the course record in the process. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Ash Harrell wins the Freethorpe 10M race, breaking the course record in the process. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Ash Harrell is targeting an England vest for the marathon after breaking the course record at the Freethorpe 10M race on Sunday.

Alan Darby took second place at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAlan Darby took second place at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Harrell put in a superb performance to knock more than three minutes off his winning time last year, breaking the finish line in 50:13. He hopes his run can help set up a chance to secure a new personal best in March when he toes the start line of the Barcelona Marathon.

Harrell feels like he has unfinished business at the marathon distance after 'blowing up' in London last year and feels in great shape to target sub 2:23, which would secure an England vest.

"It's a funny one - everyone always asks you what you want to run and you have a time in your head," he said after finishing well clear of the field at Freethorpe as Alan Darby (Ely Runners) and Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) took second and third in 53:29 and 54:15 respectively. "I'd quite like to run an England qualifying time so that's 2:23. Everything has got to go right on the day as any marathon runner will tell you but training has been going really well, so we will see."

Harrell is feeling the benefit of taking some time off towards the end of last year after an injury interrupted summer.

Michael Eccles took third overall at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark ArmstrongMichael Eccles took third overall at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

"My body shut down at the London Marathon at 22 miles and it wasn't a great run in the end (2:31:42)," he added. "I ended up kind of chasing my tail after that, trying to come back and I spent from April to September with loads of niggles and I couldn't get any consistency in my training.

"There wasn't anything major but when you're trying to chase your fitness for a race then you're always doing the wrong thing. I ended up having a proper break and building up my mileage slowly.

"I've also started training with Highgate Harriers - there's a great group of us and I think that's really helped with my training. I'm so used to training solo so to train with a group sometimes can only impact positively."

Harrell led from start to finish at Freethorpe in blustery conditions at certain times on the course but was delighted to set a new personal best.

"I'm really happy with the outcome - it was really windy today," he said. "I wasn't quite sure how that was going to hinder my time today. We had a cross-wind for the first two or three miles and then from six miles onwards we had the wind with us so it was kind of a positive thing in the last four miles. It enabled me to keep pushing through to run a good time.

"With the marathon in seven weeks' time, I've not been able to find a half marathon that fits in with that so I wanted to have a good race here today. I knew I needed to run hard from the gun to try and be ready for Barcelona."

Most Read

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Body of a man found in the River Yare

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Ben Langley to host Norwich charity’s 15th anniversary celebrations

Ben Langley (centre) with young people from OPEN Youth Trust. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust

Freethorpe 10M: Dani Nimmock training ‘smarter’ ahead of Rotterdam Marathon PB attempt

Dani Nimmock celebrates taking victory at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Freethorpe 10M: Ash Harrell targets England vest after breaking course record at Freethorpe

Ash Harrell wins the Freethorpe 10M race, breaking the course record in the process. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24