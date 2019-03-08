Search

Advanced search

Applegate plays her part as GB storm to gold in world record time

PUBLISHED: 08:27 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 13 September 2019

Jessica-Jane Applegate, right, and Bethany Firth at the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships Picture: Georgie Kerr

Jessica-Jane Applegate, right, and Bethany Firth at the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships Picture: Georgie Kerr

© Georgie Kerr www.georgiekerrphotogrpahy.com

Jessica-Jane Applegate is glad to share a relay team with Reece Dunn, after the Great Yarmouth swimmer helped GB to yet another gold in a thrilling 4x100m freestyle relay S14 triumph at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The 23-year-old starred alongside Dunn, Bethany Firth and Thomas Hamer as they notched a thrilling world-record time of 3:42.21 at the London Aquatics Centre.

And though the four-time Paralympic medallist was left cursing her own change-over troubles, she admits it was Dunn, who made up 15m on the leading Russian team during his final-leg swim, who came through.

"I wasn't nervous, because I know that he's an absolute animal; he's a chaser and he loves to race," she said. "He has been setting records here, there and everywhere this week. We had 100pc confidence in putting him last.

"I'm normally really good at takeovers, but tonight I watched the touch and it just took ages to process that she had touched.

"I was like 'oh Jesus, I've got to go!' and went in thinking that I've given them so much more of a head start and need to work even harder now.

"Definitely, I need to improve a bit more; too much is going on in my mind, so I need to concentrate a bit more."

A brand-new event for the London championships, the GB squad was decked with talent, with nine Paralympic medals split between their number.

And Applegate's team-mate Beth Firth believes the quartet have what it takes to dominate the discipline for years to come.

"It's such an exciting event and we were all cheering each other on in the call room," she said.

"It's great just to come together and race together, and I think we do really well as a team."

Sainsbury's is the longest-standing supporter of ParalympicsGB and a champion of inclusive sport for all. Sainsbury's commitment to helping customers live well for less has been at the heart of what we do since 1869. For more information on Sainsbury's commitment to inclusive sport visit https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk/

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Cash-strapped hospital asks for help to pay off massive debt to firm which built it

The N&N under construction in July 2001 (l). The construction saddled it with huge debts. Photo: Archant

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Cash-strapped hospital asks for help to pay off massive debt to firm which built it

The N&N under construction in July 2001 (l). The construction saddled it with huge debts. Photo: Archant

Running column: How parkrun held a mirror up to Mark Armstrong’s commitment to running

Mark Armstrong is planning on a few more speed sessions after his latest parkrun. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Farke rates Fahrmann one of his best City signings - but Krul will take some shifting

Norwich City number one Tim Krul has responded well to the challenge from summer loan signing Ralf Fahrmann Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists