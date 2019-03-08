Applegate plays her part as GB storm to gold in world record time

Jessica-Jane Applegate, right, and Bethany Firth at the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships Picture: Georgie Kerr © Georgie Kerr www.georgiekerrphotogrpahy.com

Jessica-Jane Applegate is glad to share a relay team with Reece Dunn, after the Great Yarmouth swimmer helped GB to yet another gold in a thrilling 4x100m freestyle relay S14 triumph at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The 23-year-old starred alongside Dunn, Bethany Firth and Thomas Hamer as they notched a thrilling world-record time of 3:42.21 at the London Aquatics Centre.

And though the four-time Paralympic medallist was left cursing her own change-over troubles, she admits it was Dunn, who made up 15m on the leading Russian team during his final-leg swim, who came through.

"I wasn't nervous, because I know that he's an absolute animal; he's a chaser and he loves to race," she said. "He has been setting records here, there and everywhere this week. We had 100pc confidence in putting him last.

"I'm normally really good at takeovers, but tonight I watched the touch and it just took ages to process that she had touched.

"I was like 'oh Jesus, I've got to go!' and went in thinking that I've given them so much more of a head start and need to work even harder now.

"Definitely, I need to improve a bit more; too much is going on in my mind, so I need to concentrate a bit more."

A brand-new event for the London championships, the GB squad was decked with talent, with nine Paralympic medals split between their number.

And Applegate's team-mate Beth Firth believes the quartet have what it takes to dominate the discipline for years to come.

"It's such an exciting event and we were all cheering each other on in the call room," she said.

"It's great just to come together and race together, and I think we do really well as a team."

