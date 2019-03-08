'I'm seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler' - former boxer Anthony Ogogo ready to make next career move

Anthony Ogogo made his wrestling debut at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft recently. Picture: Rob Butler WAW Archant

Olympic medallist Anthony Ogogo insists he will get his world title success one day - even if it won't come in the boxing ring following his retirement from the sport.

Anthony Ogogo feels at home in the ring. Picture: Anthony Ogogo Anthony Ogogo feels at home in the ring. Picture: Anthony Ogogo

The 30-year-old former middleweight from Lowestoft claimed a bronze medal at London 2012 and appeared to have the world at his feet after turning professional later that same year.

But he fractured his eye socket in two places in his first pro defeat in 2016 and after undergoing seven operations, Ogogo announced he had hung up his gloves for good in March.

Ogogo is not about to give up on his dream of conquering the world just yet, though, and has now set his sights on making a go of it as a professional wrestler in America.

"One day I'll get my 'world title' glory, it might not be literal and it won't be in the boxing ring, but I'm sure I'll stand on top of the mountain top one day in the next thing I choose," he said.

Anthony Ogogo had to retire from boxing due to an eye injury. Picture: PA Anthony Ogogo had to retire from boxing due to an eye injury. Picture: PA

"I'm seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler, I may join one of the big companies and do some wrestling because it has always been something I've enjoyed.

"At first it was a bit of a guilty pleasure because most kids get to an age where it's all glitz and glam and the wrestling, if you're a kid, is exciting as you don't know it's scripted.

"It's an amazing show and as a kid I fell in love with it. As I grew older, I thought I would grow out of it but I never have - and if anything it's the opposite, I love it even more.

"I think for me it would tick so many boxes. I have been a massive fan of it my entire life, I'm physically - other than my eyes - in the prime of my life.

Anthony Ogogo celebrates after beating Frane Radnic during their middlewight contest at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA Anthony Ogogo celebrates after beating Frane Radnic during their middlewight contest at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA

"I want to utilise all the years of hard work, all the time in the gym, I'm very fit, very athletic and I think I'm going to give it a go so watch this space."

Ogogo made his wrestling debut in his hometown in February for the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) but was still hoping to make a return to the boxing ring at the time.

There are two main companies in America - the world-famous WWE and the brand new company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) - and Ogogo has already been in talks about a possible career change.

And the Commonwealth silver medallist, who was speaking at SportsAid workshop, believes he has all the qualities to make the transition as he looks to learn from his past mistakes.

"I'm waiting for things to unfold and I'm pretty sure that will be my next career avenue," he said. "I love boxing, it's my first love, but because of injuries I never got a sense of enjoyment out of it.

"My one regret was I wish I'd enjoyed the moments more because I was so focused on what's next, who's next and fighting that person and that person I didn't appreciate it.

"Wrestling I know I'll enjoy every second of it, the good times and the bad times, because I've learnt from those mistakes I've made in the boxing ring.

"You have to be athletic, I am that, you have to be enthusiastic, I am that, you have to be quite charismatic - I'm not going to say that about myself but I've been told I am that.

"I can talk on the microphone and it's a show at the end of the day. I'm a showman at the end of the day but in the boxing ring I never got the chance to show that as I was always injured.

"I was always fighting hard to get off the physio bed and into the boxing ring, now I can go and portray and show the world how good I am - unfortunately just not in boxing.

"Wrestling is not even the next best thing, it's amazing in its own right and I want to step into the wresting arena with all the boxing behind me and dominate this next sport."

Ogogo was speaking at a SportsAid workshop being hosted by the Mayor of London's office, which is supporting over 75 athletes from in and around the London region, at the London Stadium.

