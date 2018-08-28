Search

Annual Norfolk boxing show to commemorate the Armistice

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 November 2018

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to the Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent. Picture: Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club

Streetview Marketing

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent.

The show aims to be a celebration of boxing in the east with clubs travelling from as far as Southampton, Hull and Birmingham.

A spokesperson from Kingfisher Boxing Club said: “We believe it is time to think about all of those who lived through this tragic and remarkable time, and who put Britain on the path to becoming what it is today.”

Kingfisher have invited local veterans to the show, to thank them for all they have given to the country.

Saturday the 10th November will see another milestone for the Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club when they return to the Hippodrome for their annual club show.

Doors open at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 10 and the boxing will start at 4pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased on 01493 844172.

Live

