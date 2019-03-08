Anglian Combination’s two Caister and Sheringham go head to head
PUBLISHED: 12:11 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 22 March 2019
Archant
Sheringham have a chance to go top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division on Saturday afternoon after extending their impressive winning sequence to 12 matches in midweek.
Chris Wigger’s side set up their home clash with leaders Caister perfectly by recording a 4-2 victory over Mattishall on Tuesday evening.
The result left them just one point behind Caister with a game in hand and a better goal difference - and Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown at Weybourne Road gives them an opportunity to go two points clear with five to play.
Caister were held to a goalless draw by visitors Wymondham Town last Saturday and the Shannocks took full advantage by winning 2-0 at Beccles, with ex-Canary Darren Eadie - Wigger’s brother-in-law - in the line-up.
Long Stratton, just four points back from the leaders having played the same number of games, are at home to an in-form Acle United side while fourth placed Waveney, who could yet have a say with games in hand, host Hellesdon.
Eastern Counties League
Gorleston have the biggest test of the day when they welcome Premier Division leaders Histon.
Histon scraped a narrow 2-1 victory over the Greens just over two weeks ago and have one hand on the league trophy, having opened up a 12-point lead with games in hand on their nearest rivals.
Stu Larter’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last three, with a 3-1 defeat at Woodbridge last week following a 4-2 home reverse against Thetford Town.
Great Yarmouth Town are also at home, with a match against 12th-placed Haverhill Rovers providing a realistic chance of getting some much-needed points on the board.
The Bloaters stayed second from bottom after a 3-0 home defeat against high-flying Godmanchester but still have Long Melford and Ely City firmly in their sights.
Elsewhere, Wroxham host Brantham Athletic knowing a win could see them overtake Walsham-le-Willows, who are at Norwich United.
Kirkley & Pakefield are at home to Newmarket Town while Thetford Town host Stowmarket.