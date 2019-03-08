Anglian Combination round-up: Waveney stay top after impressive win over Caister

Waveney saw off Caister 4-2 in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant Copyrighted

Waveney remained top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to a 4-2 win at home to Caister.

Anthony Etheridge bagged a brace in the victory whilst Bradley Hough and Joel Wilson were also on target.

Second-placed Harleston Town left it late but had enough to see off Mundford 3-2 thanks to goals from Nathan Stone, Lawrence Cheese and Nathan Russell. Ian Fancett and Dan Bowen got the goals for Mundford.

Norwich CEYMS were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bradenham Wanderers as Steven Kidd's goal was cancelled out by George Watts-Sturrock for the visitors.

Mattishall beat Hellesdon 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Gagen and Josh McCann whilst Acle United and the UEA fought out a 2-2 draw.

Rob Fisher netted a hat-trick in Beccles Town's 5-1 thrashing of Blofield United as goals from Ben Norton-Hugman and Keiran Manning gave Scole United a 2-0 win over basement boys St Andrews.

Joe Muskett scored a double in Wroxham Reserves' 3-1 win against Long Stratton.

It's all to play for at the top of Division One as leaders Wymondham were beaten 3-1 by Gorleston Reserves. Ashley King, Aaron Sanders and Jason Thompson were on target in the Bloaters' victory, which allowed Yelverton to move within two points of Wymondham after their 2-0 win at East Harling. Thomas Pitchell and James Melton got the goals for Yelverton, who leapfrogged Attleborough into second place after they lost 3-2 at Stalham - Thomas Crabb bagging a brace in the home side's win.

Norwich United's youngsters swept to a 5-1 win over Fakenham Town's second string whilst Easton and Sprowston Athletic fought out a 1-1 draw.

Goals from Taylor Vickers, Pedro Fortes and Paulo Martins gave Thetford Rovers all three points in their 3-0 win over Bungay Town.