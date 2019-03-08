Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Anglian Combination round-up: Waveney stay top after impressive win over Caister

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 03 November 2019

Waveney saw off Caister 4-2 in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Waveney saw off Caister 4-2 in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Copyrighted

Waveney remained top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to a 4-2 win at home to Caister.

Anthony Etheridge bagged a brace in the victory whilst Bradley Hough and Joel Wilson were also on target.

Second-placed Harleston Town left it late but had enough to see off Mundford 3-2 thanks to goals from Nathan Stone, Lawrence Cheese and Nathan Russell. Ian Fancett and Dan Bowen got the goals for Mundford.

Norwich CEYMS were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bradenham Wanderers as Steven Kidd's goal was cancelled out by George Watts-Sturrock for the visitors.

You may also want to watch:

Mattishall beat Hellesdon 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Gagen and Josh McCann whilst Acle United and the UEA fought out a 2-2 draw.

Rob Fisher netted a hat-trick in Beccles Town's 5-1 thrashing of Blofield United as goals from Ben Norton-Hugman and Keiran Manning gave Scole United a 2-0 win over basement boys St Andrews.

Joe Muskett scored a double in Wroxham Reserves' 3-1 win against Long Stratton.

It's all to play for at the top of Division One as leaders Wymondham were beaten 3-1 by Gorleston Reserves. Ashley King, Aaron Sanders and Jason Thompson were on target in the Bloaters' victory, which allowed Yelverton to move within two points of Wymondham after their 2-0 win at East Harling. Thomas Pitchell and James Melton got the goals for Yelverton, who leapfrogged Attleborough into second place after they lost 3-2 at Stalham - Thomas Crabb bagging a brace in the home side's win.

Norwich United's youngsters swept to a 5-1 win over Fakenham Town's second string whilst Easton and Sprowston Athletic fought out a 1-1 draw.

Goals from Taylor Vickers, Pedro Fortes and Paulo Martins gave Thetford Rovers all three points in their 3-0 win over Bungay Town.

Most Read

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Drive-thru restaurants, petrol station and park and ride included in vision for land near NDR

Land between the A140 and the NDR near Horsham St Faith could be redeveloped Photo: Mike Page.

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

WATCH: See inside first apartments for sale in £85m scheme to transform brewery site

St Anne's Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Savills

CCTV cameras in school toilets go live next week

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton, where CCTV cameras have been installed in toilets. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police officers assaulted and hospitalised

Two police officers were assaulted when responding to a call on High Street in Lowestoft on November 3. Picture: Google Maps.

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Paddy Davitt verdict: What more have you got, City? Because this isn’t enough

Ben Godfrey bravely clears his lines in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Harrowing’ evidence of contaminated blood victims comes to close

Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham, who is playing a large part in the public inquiry into the scandal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists