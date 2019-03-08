Anglian Combination round-up: Connor Swann bags brace as Waveney stay on top in Premier Division

Waveney beat the UEA 3-1 to stay top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Connor Swann was at the double as Waveney kept up their 100 percent record in the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 3-1 win against the UEA.

Joel Wilson was also on target for the Suffolk side whilst Tomasz Siemienczuk replied for the students.

Harleston Town are level on points at the top after a 3-1 win at Acle United. Harleston, who have played two games more than the leaders, took all three points thanks to goals from Nathan Russell, Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts. Nathaniel D'Rosario replied for Acle.

Ian Fancett and Jake Hodges got the goals in Mundford's 2-1 win at St Andrews whilst Mattishall eased to a 2-0 win at home against Scole United - Harry Gagen and Sam Childerhouse getting the goals.

Caister and Wroxham Reserves shared four goals whilst James Bemrose bagged a brace in Long Stratton's 3-0 win against Beccles Town, Sam Page completed the scoring.

Wymodham Town stayed top of Division One as they hit Bungay Town for six at Kings Head Meadow thanks to goals from Jamie George (2), Paul Cook, Bryn Mullin, Brad Rivett and an own goal.

Third-placed Attleborough Town made it five wins out of five with a 3-0 win at home to Gorleston Reserves as Danny Caimish, Liam Kinder and Matthew Carr got the goals.

Lewis Clary scored twice in Yelverton's 3-1 victory at home to Watton United, Daniel Cook getting the other goal whilst Matty Blackford got United's consolation.

Thomas Crabb, Pat Gainsford, Ryan Beeson, Jordan Tipple and an own goal were responsible for Stalham Town's 5-2 win against Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves whilst Sprowston Athletic and East Harling shared four goals.

It was goals galore as Easton won 8-4 at Fakenham Town Reserves - Ben Cissell (3) and Ian Woolston (2) among the goals. Fletcher Dyson was at the double for Aylsham in their 2-2 draw against Thetford Rovers, who gained a point thanks to Paulo Martins' double.