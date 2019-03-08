Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Connor Swann bags brace as Waveney stay on top in Premier Division

PUBLISHED: 22:08 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 14 September 2019

Waveney beat the UEA 3-1 to stay top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Waveney beat the UEA 3-1 to stay top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Connor Swann was at the double as Waveney kept up their 100 percent record in the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 3-1 win against the UEA.

Joel Wilson was also on target for the Suffolk side whilst Tomasz Siemienczuk replied for the students.

Harleston Town are level on points at the top after a 3-1 win at Acle United. Harleston, who have played two games more than the leaders, took all three points thanks to goals from Nathan Russell, Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts. Nathaniel D'Rosario replied for Acle.

Ian Fancett and Jake Hodges got the goals in Mundford's 2-1 win at St Andrews whilst Mattishall eased to a 2-0 win at home against Scole United - Harry Gagen and Sam Childerhouse getting the goals.

Caister and Wroxham Reserves shared four goals whilst James Bemrose bagged a brace in Long Stratton's 3-0 win against Beccles Town, Sam Page completed the scoring.

Wymodham Town stayed top of Division One as they hit Bungay Town for six at Kings Head Meadow thanks to goals from Jamie George (2), Paul Cook, Bryn Mullin, Brad Rivett and an own goal.

You may also want to watch:

Third-placed Attleborough Town made it five wins out of five with a 3-0 win at home to Gorleston Reserves as Danny Caimish, Liam Kinder and Matthew Carr got the goals.

Lewis Clary scored twice in Yelverton's 3-1 victory at home to Watton United, Daniel Cook getting the other goal whilst Matty Blackford got United's consolation.

Thomas Crabb, Pat Gainsford, Ryan Beeson, Jordan Tipple and an own goal were responsible for Stalham Town's 5-2 win against Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves whilst Sprowston Athletic and East Harling shared four goals.

It was goals galore as Easton won 8-4 at Fakenham Town Reserves - Ben Cissell (3) and Ian Woolston (2) among the goals. Fletcher Dyson was at the double for Aylsham in their 2-2 draw against Thetford Rovers, who gained a point thanks to Paulo Martins' double.

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Football fans at Norwich station. Photo: Archant

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Football fans at Norwich station. Photo: Archant

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘I think we need to get some realism about the place’ - Linnets boss Culverhouse

Adam Marriott score a late equaliser for King’'s Lynn Town against Gloucester City Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Carrow Road was buzzing. My dressing room was buzzing’ - Farke savours special win over the champions

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plotted Manchester City's downfall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 3-2 Premier League win against Manchester City

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists