Anglian Combination round-up: Mattishall up to second after victory over Wroxham Reserves

Mattishall are up to second in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Mattishall moved level with Waveney at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division table thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Wroxham Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mattishall moved level with Waveney at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division table thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Wroxham Reserves.

Sam Childerhouse and Harry Gagen got the goals as Mattishall moved up to second with only goal difference separating themselves and Waveney, who have played a game less.

Ian Ward's brace helped the UEA to an impressive 3-1 win at Harleston Town with Luke Young also getting on the scoresheet. Nathan Stone got Harleston's consolation.

Doubles for Mark Allibone and Luke Goble helped Bradenham Wanderers to a 7-0 win over bottom side St Andrews whilst Kieran Manning (2) and William Goulding got the goals in Scole United's 3-0 victory at Blofield United.

You may also want to watch:

Acle United (Harrison Tooley) and Hellesdon (Shaun Dunthorne) shared the points in a 1-1 draw whilst James Bemrose's hat-trick ensured Long Stratton left Mundford with all three points in a 3-2 win. Ian Fancett and Harry French got the goals for Mundford.

Norwich CEYMS cruised to a 2-0 win at home against Caister thanks to goals from William Stenner and Matthew Waters.

The top three sides in the First Division all slipped up. Attleborough Town, in third, endured their first defeat of the season as goals from Matthew Johnson, Huey Saint and Ollie Tarft gave East Harling victory. Second-placed Yelverton slipped to a 3-0 loss at Gorleston Reserves, whose goals came from Jason Thompson (2) and Jay Turner. Meanwhile leaders Wymondham were held to a 1-1 draw against Aylsham as Chris Owen's goal was cancelled out by Fletcher Dyson.

Matthew Blackford was at the double in Watton United's 3-1 win against Fakenham Town whilst Thetford Rovers (Rocky Holt, Telmo Rocha) and Sprowston Athletic (Danny Nelson, Chris Curtis) shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Rhys Cousins (2), George Crowe and Ben Cissell helped Easton to a 4-2 win at Norwich United Under-21s, whose goals came from Harry Whayman and Ralstan Pusey.