Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Mattishall up to second after victory over Wroxham Reserves

PUBLISHED: 21:56 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:56 21 September 2019

Mattishall are up to second in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Mattishall are up to second in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Mattishall moved level with Waveney at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division table thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Wroxham Reserves.

Mattishall moved level with Waveney at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division table thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Wroxham Reserves.

Sam Childerhouse and Harry Gagen got the goals as Mattishall moved up to second with only goal difference separating themselves and Waveney, who have played a game less.

Ian Ward's brace helped the UEA to an impressive 3-1 win at Harleston Town with Luke Young also getting on the scoresheet. Nathan Stone got Harleston's consolation.

Doubles for Mark Allibone and Luke Goble helped Bradenham Wanderers to a 7-0 win over bottom side St Andrews whilst Kieran Manning (2) and William Goulding got the goals in Scole United's 3-0 victory at Blofield United.

You may also want to watch:

Acle United (Harrison Tooley) and Hellesdon (Shaun Dunthorne) shared the points in a 1-1 draw whilst James Bemrose's hat-trick ensured Long Stratton left Mundford with all three points in a 3-2 win. Ian Fancett and Harry French got the goals for Mundford.

Norwich CEYMS cruised to a 2-0 win at home against Caister thanks to goals from William Stenner and Matthew Waters.

The top three sides in the First Division all slipped up. Attleborough Town, in third, endured their first defeat of the season as goals from Matthew Johnson, Huey Saint and Ollie Tarft gave East Harling victory. Second-placed Yelverton slipped to a 3-0 loss at Gorleston Reserves, whose goals came from Jason Thompson (2) and Jay Turner. Meanwhile leaders Wymondham were held to a 1-1 draw against Aylsham as Chris Owen's goal was cancelled out by Fletcher Dyson.

Matthew Blackford was at the double in Watton United's 3-1 win against Fakenham Town whilst Thetford Rovers (Rocky Holt, Telmo Rocha) and Sprowston Athletic (Danny Nelson, Chris Curtis) shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Rhys Cousins (2), George Crowe and Ben Cissell helped Easton to a 4-2 win at Norwich United Under-21s, whose goals came from Harry Whayman and Ralstan Pusey.

Most Read

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

Man taken to hospital after car he was working on fell on top of him

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a man trapped under a car after a ramp collapsed. Photo: Denise Bradley

New McDonald’s restaurant to create ‘at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area’

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after car he was working on fell on top of him

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a man trapped under a car after a ramp collapsed. Photo: Denise Bradley

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘The first 15 minutes cost us’ - Farke rues slow start from City in Burnley defeat

Alex Tettey was forced off early with a muscle injury in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘They thought of everything’ - delight as £10m children’s hospice opens its doors

Lola Morris, 23-months-old, with her dad, Ronnie, in the music room at The Nook hospice, during the open day for families who will use its facilities at Framingham Earl to have a first look. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Burnley

Todd Cantwell tries to block a shot in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists