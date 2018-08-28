Anglian Combination round-up: Long Stratton hammer Blofield United to stay top but Caister keep pressure on leaders

Long Stratton stayed top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to a 5-0 win over Blofield United.

Long Stratton stayed top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to an authoritative display at home to Blofield United.

James Bemrose netted a hat-trick in the south Norfolk side’s impressive victory whilst Matt Nicholls also bagged a brace.

Stratton stayed a point clear of Caister, who gained all three points at home to Bradenham Wanderers thanks to George Barnden’s strike. Caister have a game in hand on the leaders.

Payton Swatman scored the only goal of the game as Wymondham Town climbed up to third after victory against Scole United.

Tom Huckerby was on the scoresheet for Wroxham Reserves but it wasn’t enough to gain all three points against Acle as Scott Howard earned a share of the spoils.

Goals from Dillon Alexander, Liam Mann and Connor Simpson helped Hellesdon to an impressive win at St Andrews whilst Norwich CEYMS (William Stenner) and Beccles (Joe Clarke) fought out a 1-1 draw.

The matches between Mattishall and Norwich United U21s and Waveney against Sheringham fell foul of the weather.

Mundford were made to work hard for their victory in the First Division as they ran out 4-3 winners at home to Hindringham. Ian Fancett (2), Jack Gould and Oli Farthing got the goals for the leaders, who are two points clear at the top as second-placed Yelverton’s match at North Walsham was postponed.

Third-placed Easton (George Crowe) were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Fakenham Town Reserves (Ben Darby).

Ty Bond and Craig Burton were on target for Watton United but it wasn’t enough to gain all three points as Dom Mearner and Jamie Weston-King were also on target for Bungay Town.

Attleborough Town cruised to a 4-2 win at Reepham Town thanks to goals from Greg Mann, Matt Carr (2) and Alan Kindred whilst Ryan Swift netted a hat-trick in UEA’s 5-1 hammering of Stalham Town.

James Dean and Lorn Henning got the goals in Thetford Rovers’ 2-1 win over Aylsham whilst East Harling beat Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves 2-1 courtesy of goals from Jordan Fent and Daniel Barham. Michael Tacon was on target for the Royals’ second string.