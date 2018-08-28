Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Nicholls and Bemrose on target to send Long Stratton top

PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 December 2018

Long Stratton went top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Archant

Long Stratton went top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Archant

Archant

Long Stratton are the new leaders of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 2-1 win at home against Norwich CEYMS.

Matt Nicholls and James Bemrose got the goals for Stratton, who leapfrogged Caister into top spot. Caister saw their match at Beccles Town abandoned in the second half with the score 3-3 after Caister’s Adam Willetts sustained a serious injury and was kept in hospital overnight for observations.

Scole United won 4-1 at Norwich United Under 21s courtesy of goals from Joe Hooton, Josh Lukecroft, Ben Norton-Hugman and Harry Brooks.

Bradley Hough plundered a hat-trick as Waveney won 6-4 at Blofield United - Alex Meakin, Sam Caly and Aaron Creet were also on target.

Liam Moriarty and Jason Sarmes both scored braces in Wymondham’s 4-3 win at Sheringham. Dale Wilton, Ben Boyce and Shane Cox were on target for the Shannocks.

Acle United (George Diggins and Rob Telford) and St Andrews (Charlie Lamb and Daniel Bowen) fought out a 2-2 draw, as did Hellesdon (Harrison Howes and Jack Hurrell) and Mattishall (Jordan Ramm and Xavier Huckle).

The top two sides in Division One both had to settle for draws after both Yelverton and Mundford were held. Dan Cook was on target for Yelverton but Dom Mearner struck to ensure a share of the spoils for Bungay Town whilst second-placed Mundford were held to a 2-2 draw against East Harling. Yelverton are a point above Mundford, who have played two games fewer.

Craig Burnham bagged a brace in Watton United’s 3-1 win at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Fakenham Town will be awarded victory over North Walsham Town after the match was abandoned with the Ghosts winning 7-1 due to Walsham having insufficient players on the field.

Goals from Jay Webb and Matty Carr gave Attleborough Town all three points over Easton, whose goal came from Ben Cissell. Hindringham and Thetford Rovers drew 1-1 whilst goals from Jamie George and Sam Bryant gave Aylsham a 2-1 victory at UEA. Ryan Swift got the goal for the students.

Latest from the EDP

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

Opinion Bah Humbug: Why Christmas telly this year is depressingly bad

John Malkovich stars as Hercules Poirot in a new version of The ABC Murders, part of the BBC's Christmas line-up Photo: BBC/Mammoth

Lynne Mortimer’s very relatable countdown to Christmas begins

Standby for Christmas, says Lynne Mortimer (Picture: Archant)

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic started in central midfield for Norwich against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

Robin Sainty
A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists