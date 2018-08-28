Search

Anglian Combination round-up: It’s as you were at the top of the Premier Division as Long Stratton and Caister draw blank

PUBLISHED: 14:12 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 December 2018

Long Stratton and Caister fought out a goalless draw in the Anglian Combinaton Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

It’s as you were in the Anglian Combination Premier Division as the top-of-the-table clash between Long Stratton and Caister ended in a goalless stalemate.

It means the south Norfolk side remain top by a point although Ricci Butler’s men do have a game in hand.

Third-placed Wymondham Town took advantage and closed the gap on the top two with a 2-0 win at home to St Andrews - Daniel Mace and Liam Moriarty getting the goals.

Bradenham Wanderers edged a seven-goal thriller at home against Scole United - Matty Blackford’s brace helping his side to a 4-3 win as Tom Burton and Tom Spalding also got on the scoresheet. Joe Houghton, Ashley Baxter and Cullum Grey were on target for Scole.

Tiago Pascoal and Ethan Warne scored for Mattishall in their 2-2 draw at home to Waveney, whose goals came through Alex Meeken and Connor Swan.

Wroxham Reserves cruised to a 2-0 win at Beccles Town courtesy of goals from Thomas Huckerby and Jack Muskett.

Jack Smith and Will Stenner got the goals in Norwich CEYMS’ win at Sheringham whilst a Robbie Friers double helped Blofield United to a 2-1 win at Norwich United Under-21s, whose reply came through Owen Woodhouse.

It was a day of surprises in the First Division as the top three sides in the league all went down to defeat.

Leaders Mundford lost 2-1 at Attleborough Town thanks to Cullum Kindred’s double. Ben Coe got Mundford’s reply.

Second-placed Yelverton lost 4-3 at Stalham Town - Lewis Tipple bagging a brace for Town whilst Pat Gainsford and Tom Crabb were also on target for the home side.

Aylsham were the big winners on the day as they won 4-0 at third-placed Easton thanks to goals from Jamie George, Sam Bryant, Owen Collier and Matthew Brett.

Jack Flynn and Matthew Johnson got the goals in East Harling’s 2-1 win at Bungay Town whilst Thetford Rovers won 3-0 at Fakenham Town Reserves.

Watton eased their way to a 3-0 win at home to Reepham Town as Ben Childerhouse, Ty Bond and Cullum Edge all got on the scoresheet.

Hindringham (Stuart Broughton, Joshua Clarke) and UEA (James Baughurst, Luke Young) fought out a 2-2 draw.

