Anglian Combination round-up: Harleston go top as Waveney go down to Hellesdon

PUBLISHED: 18:46 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 04 January 2020

Harleston Town moved top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after Waveney lost to Hellesdon. Picture: Archant

Harleston Town moved to the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 2-0 win over Wroxham Reserves.

Goals from Sam Borrer and Curtis Hodges helped Town to all three points as title rivals Waveney were going down to a surprise 4-2 defeat at Hellesdon. Connor Swann and Joel Wilson were on target for Waveney but it couldn't stop them slipping to only their second defeat of the season. Waveney dropped to second as a result although the Suffolk side have two games in hand on their rivals. Jack Wardell, Tom Blake, Jack Love and Jack Hurrell got the goals for Hellesdon.

Ian Fancett bagged a brace in Mundford's 2-2 draw at home against Norwich CEYMS, whose goals came from Will Stenner and Jordan Caws.

Luke Bailey hit a hat-trick in Beccles Town's 6-1 hammering of bottom side St Andrews whilst Long Stratton moved level on points with Mattishall thanks to a 4-1 win over their rivals. Charlie Deakin, James Bemrose, James Harrison and an own goal accounted for the South Norfolk's side scoring.

Ryan Hunt hit a double in Caister's 4-1 win at Bradenham Wanderers.

