Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Caister suffer surprise defeat against Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 16:35 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 25 November 2018

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham. Picture: Archant

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham.

Philip Sands, Dan Crosby, Dale Wilton and Tim Carey (2) were on target for the Shannocks as the gap to second-placed Long Stratton remained two points. Second-placed Stratton were in Mummery Cup quarter-final action as they won 3-0 against Mattishall thanks to a Matt Nicholls hat-trick.

Norwich CEYMS are third after a 3-0 win over Acle United - William Fenner, Ali Zandi and Darren Smith got the goals.

Brad Hunt got the only goal of the game in Scole United’s 1-0 win at Wroxham Reserves whilst Wymondham won 3-2 against Hellesdon.

Matty Blackford bagged a brace in Bradenham Wanderers 3-2 win at home to Beccles whilst St Andrews won 4-2 at Blofield - Charlie Lamb (2), Fionn Goodwin-Wright, and Oliver Hutt were on the scoresheet for the Saints.

Norwich United Under-21s remain bottom of the league after a 4-1 defeat at Waveney - Bradley Hough proving the star man as he plundered two goals.

Yelverton are the new leaders of Division One after their 6-1 win in over Thetford Rovers coupled with Mundford’s 2-0 defeat at home to Fakenham Town Reserves.

Lewis Clarey and Lewis Allen both got doubles in Yelverton’s win whilst Luke Gray got both goals for the Ghosts’ second string in their surprise win Mundford, who are now a point behind Yelverton but with two games in hand.

Goals from Ben Cissell, Lee Newton and George Crowe kept Easton in the race for the title after a 3-0 victory over East Harling.

Luke Young got two goals in UEA’s win over Attleborough whilst North Walsham won 4-1 against Watton - James Marsh (2), Ryan Beeson and Alex Fitzgerald getting their goals.

In a close game Bungay beat Aylsham 2-1 thanks to goals from Dom Mearner and Shaun Flint. Jamie George got Aylsham’s consolation.

Kirkley and Pakefield came away victorious at Reepham with Liam Chanell and Eaton Currie scoring for Reepham, and both Mike Tacon and Dan Tacon plus Joel Haverson scoring for the Royals.

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

New Thai restaurant to open at popular venue

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Wymondham. Stock image of Thai style crab cakes. Photo: Thinkstock

Norfolk centuries of treasures unearthed by detectorists

A Roman denarius coin found by detectorists from Norfolk Heritage Recovery Group in Old Buckenham. Picture: Godfrey Pratt

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

David Freezer
Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion Robin Sainty: Why has the penalty kick become so problematic?

Robin Sainty
Teemu Pukki after missing his penalty kick against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Daniel Farke insists Norwich City are the real deal after swatting Swansea City 4-1 to stay top

Max Aarons takes the plaudits for his key role in Norwich City's third goal of a 4-1 romp at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Pause, play, repeat. Irresistible Norwich City a compelling watch

Marco Stiepermann slots home Max Aarons' cross to put Norwich City 3-0 up at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s emphatic 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Teemu Pukki notched his 11th Norwich City goal of the season to seal a 4-1 win at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists