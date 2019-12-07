Anglian Combination round-up: Etheridge and Swann on target in leaders Waveney's win over Mattishall

Goals from Anthony Etheridge and Connor Swann helped Waveney stay at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 2-0 win at Mattishall.

Second-placed Harleston hammered Bradenham Wanderers thanks to goals from Spencer Corker (2), Sam Borrer (2), Nathan Stone, Nathan Russell and Scott Roberts.

Norwich CEYMS took all three points at home to Scole United - Daryl Dellany, Steve Kidd and Jordan Comes getting the goals whilst Ian Fancett and Jake Hodges were on target in Mundford's 2-1 win against Blofield United.

Rob Warminger scored a hat-trick in Acle United's 7-2 success against St Andrews whilst Beccles Town eased to a 3-0 win over the UEA - Callum Grimmer, Alan Remblance and Luke Bailey getting the goals.

Joe Muskett bagged a brace in Wroxham Reserves' 3-1 win against Caister.

Paul Cook hit four in Division One leaders Wymondham Town's 6-2 win against Norwich United Under-21s but Yelverton kept up the pace in second with a 4-0 win against Gorleston Reserves as Lewis Clary (2), Tom Pitchell and Danny Crabb were on target.

Ross King hit a double in Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves' 5-4 win at home to Thetford Rovers whilst Jay Webb scored a hat-trick in Attleborough Town's 5-0 success against Fakenham Town Reserves.

Aylsham hit Watton United for six as Phil Read and Aiden Oliver both bagged braces whilst East Harling cruised to a 3-1 win against Easton.