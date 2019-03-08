Anglian Combination round-up: Attleborough surprise Premier Division high flyers Mattishall in Mummery Cup

Attleborough Town's Jack Flynn was on target in his side's win over Mattishall in the Mummery Cup first round. Picture: Malcolm Blades Sports Photography Archant

Goals from Jack Flynn and Daniel Camish helped Attleborough to a surprise 2-1 win over Mattishall in the first round of the Mummery Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mattishall, who sit second in the Anglian Combination Premier Division, tumbled out of the competition to their Division One opponents despite Tiago Pascal's goal.

Joel Wilson's hat-trick helped Waveney into the second round in a 4-0 win at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves whilst Mark Allibone also hit a treble in Bradenham Wanderers' win at Bungay Town.

Beccles Town needed extra time to see off Caister's challenge as goals from Luke Bailey, Ryan Hunt and John Remblance did the damage.

You may also want to watch:

James Bemrose hit four as Long Stratton hit 10 in their rout of Fakenham Town Reserves whilst Joao Moura bagged a brace in Thetford Rovers' 4-3 win at home to Harleston Town after extra time.

Luke Young and Michael Payne both hit doubles in the UEA's home win against East Harling whilst goals from Robert Fryers, Jason Armes and Jack Robinson saw Blofield United safely through to the second round after a 3-0 win against Norwich United Under 21s.

Ali Zandi, Ashley Baxter and Jack Smith were on the scoresheet in Norwich CEYMS' 3-0 win against Wymondham Town and Josepth Muskett hit a brace in Wroxham Reserves 3-2 victory against Gorleston's second string.

Easton beat St Andrews 2-0 thanks to goals from Hayden Rutherford and George Crowe and Lawrence Brown and Isaac Watkinson were on the scoresheet in Scole United's 2-1 win over Acle United.

Mundford cruised to a 3-0 success at Watton United thanks to goals from Harry French, Arron Joseph and an own goal.