Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Waveney maintain perfect start to the season

PUBLISHED: 14:53 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 08 September 2019

Waveney swept to a 4-0 win over St Andrews in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Waveney swept to a 4-0 win over St Andrews in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Waveney hit St Andrews for six to maintain their perfect start to the Anglian Combination Premier Division season.

Harley Peek grabbed a hat-trick for the Suffolk side, who made it four wins out of four whilst Ryan Bloomfield, Jaden Dobson and Bradley Hough were also on the scoresheet.

Harleston Town are in second spot after a 5-3 win at Caister. Nathan Stone and Lawrence Cheese both bagged braces whilst Nicky Howell was also on target.

Norwich CEYMS made it four wins out of six thanks to a 1-0 win at home against Beccles Town as Darrell Delaney got the only goal of the game.

Harry French scored a hat-trick in Mundford's 5-1 win at home to Acle United as Jake Hodges and Ian Fancett were also on target. Joe Muskett's doubled helped Wroxham Reserves earn a 3-2 win at home to Blofield United, whose goals came from Jack Robinson (2).

In Division One second-placed Yelverton swept to a 5-1 win at home to Norwich United Under-21s as Lewis Clary claimed a hat-trick whilst Stalham Town also hit five in a 5-3 win over Bungay Town.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Curtis (2), Devin Blundell and Kian Smith got the goals for Sprowston Athletic in a 4-0 win at Fakenham Town Reserves.

In the first round of the Norfolk Senior Cup Attleborough beat Scole United 3-2 thanks to goals from Jack Fuller, Oli Ramsbottom and Danny Cammish whilst Bradenham Wanderers beat Long Stratton 2-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Burton and Sam Fincham.

Mattishall eased into the second round thanks to a 3-1 win at Aylsham - Harry Gagen, Ty Bond and Rory Judd getting the goals.

Connor Charlesworth (2) and Charlie Steward scored in Hellesdon's 3-1 win over Easton and the UEA hammered Thetford Rovers 4-0 - Ian Ward, George Moore (2) and Alfeed Sylmeta on target.

Watton cruised to a 3-0 win at home to East Harling.

Most Read

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Crazy parking’ note left on paramedic’s windscreen as he treats casualty

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

“Listen to them now before it is too late” - men being urged to speak about mental health

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Police concerned for welfare of missing 35-year-old man

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing person Dean Bamford, who was last seen in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Popular teenager remembered at charity football match

A charity football match was held to celebrate the life of Cromer teenager Nyall Brown. Picture: Ezekiel Downes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists