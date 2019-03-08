Anglian Combination round-up: Waveney maintain perfect start to the season

Waveney swept to a 4-0 win over St Andrews in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Waveney hit St Andrews for six to maintain their perfect start to the Anglian Combination Premier Division season.

Harley Peek grabbed a hat-trick for the Suffolk side, who made it four wins out of four whilst Ryan Bloomfield, Jaden Dobson and Bradley Hough were also on the scoresheet.

Harleston Town are in second spot after a 5-3 win at Caister. Nathan Stone and Lawrence Cheese both bagged braces whilst Nicky Howell was also on target.

Norwich CEYMS made it four wins out of six thanks to a 1-0 win at home against Beccles Town as Darrell Delaney got the only goal of the game.

Harry French scored a hat-trick in Mundford's 5-1 win at home to Acle United as Jake Hodges and Ian Fancett were also on target. Joe Muskett's doubled helped Wroxham Reserves earn a 3-2 win at home to Blofield United, whose goals came from Jack Robinson (2).

In Division One second-placed Yelverton swept to a 5-1 win at home to Norwich United Under-21s as Lewis Clary claimed a hat-trick whilst Stalham Town also hit five in a 5-3 win over Bungay Town.

Chris Curtis (2), Devin Blundell and Kian Smith got the goals for Sprowston Athletic in a 4-0 win at Fakenham Town Reserves.

In the first round of the Norfolk Senior Cup Attleborough beat Scole United 3-2 thanks to goals from Jack Fuller, Oli Ramsbottom and Danny Cammish whilst Bradenham Wanderers beat Long Stratton 2-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Burton and Sam Fincham.

Mattishall eased into the second round thanks to a 3-1 win at Aylsham - Harry Gagen, Ty Bond and Rory Judd getting the goals.

Connor Charlesworth (2) and Charlie Steward scored in Hellesdon's 3-1 win over Easton and the UEA hammered Thetford Rovers 4-0 - Ian Ward, George Moore (2) and Alfeed Sylmeta on target.

Watton cruised to a 3-0 win at home to East Harling.