Sheringham can confirm title credentials

PUBLISHED: 10:37 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 November 2018

Action from Waveney's win over Norwich United Under 21s last weekend Picture: Steve Wood

Action from Waveney's win over Norwich United Under 21s last weekend Picture: Steve Wood

Steve Wood Photography

Sheringham will be looking to confirm their Premier Division title credentials when they host rivals Wymondham Town.

The hosts go into the game on the back of a 5-2 win at Caister a week ago – only the second time the leaders have tasted defeat in a dozen league outings.

The win leaves the Shannocks fifth, seven points off top spot but with two games in hand. Wymondham are on the same points as Sheringham but below them on goal difference.

Second-placed Long Stratton host third-placed Norwich Ceyms in arguably the match of the day – just one point separates them but the visitors have a game in hand.

Caister will be looking to make amends when they go to seventh-placed Beccles Town, while Scole, in fourth, go to bottom side Norwich United Under-21s.

Mattishall, in cup action last weekend, are at second-bottom Hellesdon, while Acle United host St Andrews, Waveney travel to Blofield and Bradenham host Wroxham Reserves.

Live

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Michael Bailey
Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Easy access is great for couch potatoes but not for clubs

Melissa Rudd
Tom Trybull has an effort on goal at Hull Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Ian Clarke
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 covers all Norwich City bases

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey.

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

