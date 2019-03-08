Caister make it a winning start for new manager Graham Lewis

Caister produced a positive response to the departure of manager Ricci Butler to Gorleston as they won their opening match of the season in the Premier Division of the Anglian Combination in impressive style.

The Lifeboatmen followed up last Monday's 6-0 victory over UEA in the Don Frost Cup curtain-raiser by winning 4-0 at Long Stratton, one of their rivals in last season's title race.

Jordan Stanton, Sam Wooldridge, Brandon McQueen and Adam Willets got the goals for the side who finished runners-up to Sheringham in 2018-19.

It was a great start for new boss Graham Lewis, who tweeted afterwards: "What a great group of lads to take over, massive commitment with lots of potential to work with." ⚽️

Bradenham Wanderers are the early pacesetters after making it successive wins by seeing off Acle United 2-1. Rob Warminger put the visitors ahead but Wanderers hit back to take the points with goals from Joel Brien (penalty) and Tom Spalding.

Harleston Town finally had something to smile about when they got their first points on the board after losing at home to Beccles in midweek. The side who were relegated from the Thurlow Nunn League at the end of last season because of issues with their ground beat newly promoted Mundford 4-1 with the goals coming from Nathan Russell (2), Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts.

Hellesdon had the biggest win of the day in the top flight, beating visitors Scole United 6-0 (Jack Hurrell, Jordan Morley 2, Connor Simpson, Jack Love, Jordan Rocastle).

Norwich CEYMS were also emphatic winners, crusing home 5-1 at Blofield (Johnny Delaney, Tom Amis, Kel Hayward, Ashley Baxter, Tinashe Katsande).

Three teams have maximum points from two games in Division One, which is a now made up of just 15 teams following the withdrawal of Hindringham. Attleborough Town lead the way on goal difference after beating Norwich United U-21s 5-1 (Oliver Ramsbotham 3, Ryan Baylis, Jak Fuller). Bryn Mullen's goal saw Wymondham Town to a 1-0 win over Thetford Rovers while Yelverton hammered Fakenham Reserves 6-0, with Danny King scoring a hat-trick.