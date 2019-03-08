Search

Advanced search

Caister make it a winning start for new manager Graham Lewis

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 August 2019

Swaffham's Joe Jackson unlucky with a one on one, his effort hitting the post. Picture: Eddie Deane

Swaffham's Joe Jackson unlucky with a one on one, his effort hitting the post. Picture: Eddie Deane

Archant

Caister produced a positive response to the departure of manager Ricci Butler to Gorleston as they won their opening match of the season in the Premier Division of the Anglian Combination in impressive style.

The Lifeboatmen followed up last Monday's 6-0 victory over UEA in the Don Frost Cup curtain-raiser by winning 4-0 at Long Stratton, one of their rivals in last season's title race.

Jordan Stanton, Sam Wooldridge, Brandon McQueen and Adam Willets got the goals for the side who finished runners-up to Sheringham in 2018-19.

It was a great start for new boss Graham Lewis, who tweeted afterwards: "What a great group of lads to take over, massive commitment with lots of potential to work with." ⚽️

You may also want to watch:

Bradenham Wanderers are the early pacesetters after making it successive wins by seeing off Acle United 2-1. Rob Warminger put the visitors ahead but Wanderers hit back to take the points with goals from Joel Brien (penalty) and Tom Spalding.

Harleston Town finally had something to smile about when they got their first points on the board after losing at home to Beccles in midweek. The side who were relegated from the Thurlow Nunn League at the end of last season because of issues with their ground beat newly promoted Mundford 4-1 with the goals coming from Nathan Russell (2), Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts.

Hellesdon had the biggest win of the day in the top flight, beating visitors Scole United 6-0 (Jack Hurrell, Jordan Morley 2, Connor Simpson, Jack Love, Jordan Rocastle).

Norwich CEYMS were also emphatic winners, crusing home 5-1 at Blofield (Johnny Delaney, Tom Amis, Kel Hayward, Ashley Baxter, Tinashe Katsande).

Three teams have maximum points from two games in Division One, which is a now made up of just 15 teams following the withdrawal of Hindringham. Attleborough Town lead the way on goal difference after beating Norwich United U-21s 5-1 (Oliver Ramsbotham 3, Ryan Baylis, Jak Fuller). Bryn Mullen's goal saw Wymondham Town to a 1-0 win over Thetford Rovers while Yelverton hammered Fakenham Reserves 6-0, with Danny King scoring a hat-trick.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Park cordoned off amid police investigation

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police have broken up a rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Park cordoned off amid police investigation

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police have broken up a rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Ex-pros, wrestlers and boxers join forces to support cancer-fighting boy

Jaymen Woolston (centre) with Mum Louise and partner Nicky and Aunty Louise (left) . Photo: Brittany Woodman

Just one fine issued for dog fouling despite powers of Norfolk councils

Public Space Protection Orders across Norfolk have led to just a single fine for dog fouling. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists