Anglian Combination round-up: It's advantage Waveney in the Premier Division title race

PUBLISHED: 21:06 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 23 November 2019

Waveney won their top-of-the-table clash against Harleston Town 2-1. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

It's advantage Waveney in the race for the Anglian Combination Premier Division title as goals from Anthony Etheridge and Bradley Hough edged their top of the table clash against Harleston Town.

Waveney sit top of the table on goal difference with three games in hand over Harleston, whose goal came from Nathan Page.

Third-placed Mattishall hit six of the best in their win over bottom of the table St Andrews. Tom Baird (2), Stephan Gilding, Ty Bond, Jorge Pascoal and Tiago Pascoal got the goals.

The goals also flowed for Norwich CEYMS in their 5-0 win at Hellesdon courtesy of strikes from Steven Kidd (2), Darrell Delaney, Ali Zandi and William Stenner.

Goals from Sam Page and James Bemrose gave Long Stratton all three points against Blofield United whilst Beccles Town cruised to a 4-1 win at Caister thanks to goals from Luke Bailey, Billy Shaw, Alan Remblance and Bradley Fisher.

Jake Conway got the only goal in the UEA's 1-0 win against Bradenham Wanderers as Acle United (Robert Warminger and Sam Brooks) and Wroxham Reserves (Joe Keeley 2) fought out a 2-2 draw. Daniel Bowen was on target for Mundford in their 1-1 draw at Scole United, whose goal came through William Goulding.

Paul Cook hit a double in First Division leaders Wymondham Town's 3-1 win at Sprowston Athletic as the South Norfolk side moved four points clear at the top.

Second-placed Gorleston lost 2-0 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield's second string, whose goals came from Gary Williams and Connor Barrett whilst Yelverton claimed all three points at Attleborough Town with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Lewis Clarry and James Melton.

Fletcher Dyson hit a brace in Aylsham's 2-1 win against Fakenham Town Reserves whilst Ben Cissell scored a hat-trcik in Easton's 5-3 success at home to Thetford Rovers.

Stalham Town eased to a 4-1 win against Watton United courtesy of goals from Ryan Beeson, Thomas Crabb, Jordan Tipple and an own goal whilst Norwich United Under-21s and East Harling shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

