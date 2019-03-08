Ang Com round-up: Harleston stretch lead at top of Premier Division after Hellesdon win

Harleston Town went five points clear at the top pf the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant Copyrighted

Harleston Town stretched their lead at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division to five points after a 4-3 win at Hellesdon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Borrer, Nathan Russell, Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts were all on target for the leaders, who are five points clear of Waveney although they have played three games more.

Rob Warminger hit all four in Acle United's 4-3 win at Mattishall, whose goals came through Ty Bond (2) and Lee Moran.

Goals from George Barnden and Carter Trenerry gave Caister all three points at home to winless St Andrews, whose consolation came from Harvey Collins-Butterton.

Attleborough closed the gap at the top of Division One to just a point on Wymondham after their 5-0 win at home to Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Charlie Smith, Gregg Mann, Danny Caimish, Jack Fuller and Charlie Burgess got Boro's goals as leaders Wymondham slipped up in a 4-2 defeat at home to Watton United, whose goals came from James Beaumont (2), Matt Blackford and Christian Pratt. Paul Cook grabbed both of Wymondham's goals.

You may also want to watch:

Ole Alexander bagged a brace in Bungay Town's 3-0 win over Fakenham Town Reserves whilst goals from Phil Read and Fletcher Dyson gave Aylsham all three points at Norwich United Under-21s.

Ashley King (2) and Aaron Sanders (2) were both on target in Gorleston Reserves' 4-1 in at East Harling (Bradley Hunt).

Joel Bryan's hat-trick helped Bradenham Wanderers into the third round of the Mummery Cup in a 4-2 success over Long Stratton as Harry French got the only goal of the tie in Mundford's win over Sprowston Athletic.

Henry Rollingson got two goals in Scole United's 4-1 win over the UEA whilst Jordan Tipple was on target for Stalham Town but couldn't stop his side losing 3-1 at home to Blofield United.

Will Stenner and Ben Darby got braces in Norwich CEYMS' 5-2 win at Thetford Rovers and Antony Etheridge (2) and Sam Raven got the goals in Waveney's 3-0 success against Beccles Town.

Tom Pitchell, Chris Hall and James Milton got the goals as Yelverton booked their place in the next round with a 3-0 win over Easton.