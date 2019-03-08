Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Ang Com round-up: Harleston stretch lead at top of Premier Division after Hellesdon win

PUBLISHED: 12:31 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 10 November 2019

Harleston Town went five points clear at the top pf the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Harleston Town went five points clear at the top pf the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Copyrighted

Harleston Town stretched their lead at the top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division to five points after a 4-3 win at Hellesdon.

Sam Borrer, Nathan Russell, Nathan Stone and Scott Roberts were all on target for the leaders, who are five points clear of Waveney although they have played three games more.

Rob Warminger hit all four in Acle United's 4-3 win at Mattishall, whose goals came through Ty Bond (2) and Lee Moran.

Goals from George Barnden and Carter Trenerry gave Caister all three points at home to winless St Andrews, whose consolation came from Harvey Collins-Butterton.

Attleborough closed the gap at the top of Division One to just a point on Wymondham after their 5-0 win at home to Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Charlie Smith, Gregg Mann, Danny Caimish, Jack Fuller and Charlie Burgess got Boro's goals as leaders Wymondham slipped up in a 4-2 defeat at home to Watton United, whose goals came from James Beaumont (2), Matt Blackford and Christian Pratt. Paul Cook grabbed both of Wymondham's goals.

You may also want to watch:

Ole Alexander bagged a brace in Bungay Town's 3-0 win over Fakenham Town Reserves whilst goals from Phil Read and Fletcher Dyson gave Aylsham all three points at Norwich United Under-21s.

Ashley King (2) and Aaron Sanders (2) were both on target in Gorleston Reserves' 4-1 in at East Harling (Bradley Hunt).

Joel Bryan's hat-trick helped Bradenham Wanderers into the third round of the Mummery Cup in a 4-2 success over Long Stratton as Harry French got the only goal of the tie in Mundford's win over Sprowston Athletic.

Henry Rollingson got two goals in Scole United's 4-1 win over the UEA whilst Jordan Tipple was on target for Stalham Town but couldn't stop his side losing 3-1 at home to Blofield United.

Will Stenner and Ben Darby got braces in Norwich CEYMS' 5-2 win at Thetford Rovers and Antony Etheridge (2) and Sam Raven got the goals in Waveney's 3-0 success against Beccles Town.

Tom Pitchell, Chris Hall and James Milton got the goals as Yelverton booked their place in the next round with a 3-0 win over Easton.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

Tearful children miss fireworks after new train breaks down

Passengers boarding a replacement train after a breakdown at Wymondham meant families missed the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich Picture: Darren Holmes

‘I’ll never get over this’: Vegetarian mum bites into chicken in her takeaway curry

Vegetarian Tania Baxter, from Holt, was horrified to find chicken in her curry ordered from Melton Spice in Melton Constable. Picture: Tania Baxter

Crazy golf and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

Savage Golf is set to open in the former home of Giraffe in Norwich Picture: Getty Images.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Firefighters called to reports of blaze in Norwich Lanes

A fire engine attends the scene at Norwich Lanes. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Norwich falls silent as city pays respects on Remembrance Day

The Remembrance Day parade in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

World stage beckons again as Liam Walsh beats Maxi Hughes

Liam Walsh and Maxi Hughes, with their corners, after the clash at York Hall Picture: Chris Lakey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists