Taylor tops Eastern Road Race rankings as Strada takes the top club gong

Kieran Jarvis - sixth at Welwyn - on a much muddier day than in Norfolk. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

Andy Taylor of DAP CC tops the final individual rankings of the Eastern Road Race League while Strada Sport are the top club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plenty of encouragement for young hill-climber Oscar Karta-Smith. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography Plenty of encouragement for young hill-climber Oscar Karta-Smith. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography

Norwich rider Taylor finishes three points ahead of Seb Herrod (Strada Sport) and Morris Bacon (DAP), these two being joint second.

The Finsbury Park CC Road Race in Essex on Sunday was the last chance to improve scores and Herrod made a last-ditch bid but finished outside the points.

However, the Strada Sport team score was boosted by Loddon rider Oli Wood who was eighth and Jake Towler (12th) in a wet and windy race.

The East District Hill Climb Championship was fought out on the short, sharp Semer Hill out of the Brett Valley near Hadleigh. Men's winner was Matt Day of the Orwell Velo. He suffered a bit of wheelspin on the damp surface on the tree-lined lower section, but modern equipment on his road bike was able to cope with two gear changes in the course of his 46.3 second ride.

Ben Keeley - top Norfolk rider at the East District Hill Climb. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography Ben Keeley - top Norfolk rider at the East District Hill Climb. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography

You may also want to watch:

Kirstin Hamilton (Plomesgate CC, 59.6) took the EDCA Women's Championship.

Top Norfolk finisher was King's Lynn rider Ben Keeley who went up in 52.6 for 13th place while best from a Norwich club was Graham Dilks (56.1, 23rd). He recalled hitting a wall of sound of cheers and cow bells from the large crowd on the top half of the course.

Incidentally, Dilks' club, the Norwich Amateur BC, celebrate their 140th year at their annual dinner in Taverham on Friday, November 22. Details are on the events page of the club's website.

Graham Dilks – top rider from a Norwich club. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography Graham Dilks – top rider from a Norwich club. Picture: James Lucas/Jelignite Photography

With a gap in the Eastern cyclo-cross programme Norfolk enthusiast Kieran Jarvis tackled Central League racing at Welwyn where he was sixth in the senior race. Maximum height hurdles on a muddy climb were among the delights facing competitors .

One of the pleasures of Audax riding is the opportunity to stop - provided you do not overdo it. Two Audax Club Mid-Essex members stocked up at the St Peters Brewery which they found on the route of the Lowestoft-based Silly Suffolk 100.