Norfolk professional Andrew Marshall wins big prize in Turkey

Norfolk professional Andrew Marshall lifts an impressive trophy after his big win in Turkey Picture: CPG Archant

Andrew Marshall may not be a regular competitor on tour these days - but he has still got the game to make his mark at a decent level.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk youngsters Eve Neild (left) and Chloe Gibbs made their England Under-16 debuts at Hunstanton at the weekend Picture: MATT GIBBS Norfolk youngsters Eve Neild (left) and Chloe Gibbs made their England Under-16 debuts at Hunstanton at the weekend Picture: MATT GIBBS

The Dereham professional proved the point at a recent event in Turkey when he saw off a strong field featuring a Major champion to pick up the $10,000 top prize.

Marshall played some sparkling golf over three days at the Carya Club in Belek to win the Confederation of Professional Golf's Beko Classic.

He reeled off rounds of 68, 66 and 68, with just one dropped shot along the way, to finish on 14 under par, two clear of closest challengers Mitchell Waite and Mark Reynolds.

Further down the field were 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam and experienced former European Tour stars of the calibre of David Lynn, Richard Finch and Robert Coles.

"It was a really enjoyable week playing alongside other golfers of a certain age and obviously I was really pleased with the way I played," said Marshall, who recently turned 46.

"I hit the ball really nicely, made plenty of birdies and going into the final round I knew I had a chance.

"I kept playing solidly and found out I had won it at the end - in pro-ams you can't always keep track on how you are getting on in relation to other players.

"I have been going there a long time now and have managed a few top three finishes so to finally win it was really pleasing. It was obviously a nice pay day too, by far the biggest I have had this season, that's for sure."

Marshall recently gained some coaching qualifications and while he still has ambitions as a tournament professional, notably on the European Seniors Tour when he passes 50, he is now doing some teaching at Dereham. Contact the club at 01362 695631 for more details.

Order of Merit finals

Ben Rawsthorne and Jacob Jeary came out on top when the NCGU's Order of Merit series reached its climax at Heacham Manor at the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Rawsthorne, the former professional from Sheringham, saw off county champion Jack Cullington from Bawburgh in the final of scratch competition while Jeary (Sprowston Manor) held his nerve to beat Luke Hudson (Royal Norwich) in a thrilling handicap final.

Saturday was a fine day, with strong winds testing the skills of all players, and in the scratch contest Joe Robinson and Aiden Tanner reached the semi-finals along with Rawsthorne and Cullington.

In the handicap competition the semi-final line-up was Charlie Green v Hudson and Jeary v Sean Rafferty.

On a wet Sunday morning Tanner had to pull out due to back problems, resulting in Rawsthorne receiving a walk-over. The other semi-final between Cullington and Robinson was played in extremely testing conditions, with Cullington progressing into the final.

In the handicap semi-finals Jeary beat Rafferty and Hudson saw off Green.

The scratch final produced some excellent golf, with Rawsthorne winning 5&4.

The handicap final saw Jeary go three up with three to play only for Hudson to square the match and take it into sudden death. The first extra hole was halved but an excellent birdie from Jeary at the next saw him win the championship.

County officials expressed their gratitude to Heacham Manor for their continued sponsorship and for the use of their golf course, which was in very good condition.

England call-ups

Royal Norwich youngsters Eve Neild and Chloe Gibbs both got a taste of international action at the weekend as England and Ireland Under-16s went head to head at Hunstanton.

Making their debuts at this level, the pair both played solidly in their singles matches only to suffer 3&2 defeats, with Neild losing to Corinna Griffin and Gibbs to Emma Fleming.

The visitors emerged from two days of tough competition with a 16.5-13.5 victory which was sweet revenge following England's triumph at Limerick a year ago.

After Saturday's play featuring both foursomes and singles, Ireland held a 10.5-7.5 lead. They were then made to fight all the way with honours even in terms of Sunday's play. The 12 singles games produced a 6-6 split to allow Ireland to claim overall victory.