Norfolk’s Amy Taylor seventh in big junior tournament in Spain

Norfolk's Amy Taylor in action in the Telegraph Vitality Junior Championship in Spain Picture: DAILY TELEGRAPH Archant

Norfolk youngster Amy Taylor was part of an elite field for The Telegraph Vitality Junior Championship in Spain this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back in Europe during a break from her studies in the United States, she came seventh in the girls’ competition after finishing on 18 over par at the tough PGA Catalunya complex.

An opening round of 80 left the teenager with a mountain to claim in the three-round event and although an impressive 74 then repaired some of the damage a final round of 79 left her 10 shots adrift of winner Sophie Johnson from Telford.

The Bawburgh player enjoyed the experience however, saying: “It’s been so enjoyable and unusual to have a tournament with boys and girls. It makes us all learn from each other and that’s what makes it special.

“We’ve made good friends here and it’s been a great week on a great course.”

The boys competition was won by Hallamshire’s Barclay Brown, six years after Ryder Cup player Matthew Fitzpatrick from the same club triumphed in the same event.