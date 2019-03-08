Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'I hate losing'- the Norwich star with her sights set on Paralympic gold in Tokyo

PUBLISHED: 10:14 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 09 October 2019

Amy Conroy helping out at Sainsbury's, long-time sponsors of ParalympicsGB Picture: Stephen Wright

Amy Conroy helping out at Sainsbury's, long-time sponsors of ParalympicsGB Picture: Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright

She may have started out as one of her team's more reserved characters, but British wheelchair basketball ace Amy Conroy is hoping her newfound aggression will help propel her to Paralympic gold in Tokyo next year.

Amy Conroy helping out at Sainsbury's, long-time sponsors of ParalympicsGB Picture: Stephen WrightAmy Conroy helping out at Sainsbury's, long-time sponsors of ParalympicsGB Picture: Stephen Wright

The Norwich-born star, a two-time Paralympian who was part of the side that narrowly missed out on bronze in Rio, admits she began her glittering career as a timid, introverted player who showed little emotion on court.

But the rapid assumption of the nickname 'Tiger' changed all that, unleashing a fresh streak of competitiveness that helped her and her team-mates win four consecutive European bronze medals and then silver at last year's World Championships.

And with an important year on the horizon, Conroy says she wants to harness that aggression to go one better and help her ParalympicsGB side clinch an historic gold in Tokyo.

"I used to have the nickname of 'Tiger', but I think I've shaken that off now," said the 26-year-old. "We used to have a coach who was quite intense, strict and loud, and when I came in, I was very shy, timid and self-conscious of my disability.

"I was quite smiley on court and not very aggressive, and then I started to be called 'Tiger' to get me more aggressive and competitive.

"And it worked - now I hate losing and go for every loose ball.

"We're just trying to be in the best shape we possibly can for Tokyo - be lean, be rapid, be strong, be fierce, be fast and just be quicker.

"I think a lot of what we need to do as well is to improve our confidence - it's just about believing in ourselves more.

You may also want to watch:

"We are training really hard and it's going to be an intense year - it's just about telling ourselves 'yeah, we're going to win' and believing in ourselves."

The prolific Conroy is someone who thrives off being on the big stage, helping herself to the most points of any player in the Great Britain side in three of their six games at London 2012.

Conroy also guided her country's Under-25 team to World Championship glory in Beijing in 2015 as co-captain, as well as forming an integral part of the first female GB senior squad to secure a place in the World Championship final last year.

Now she wants to use that momentum to achieve success not just in Tokyo, but also beyond.

"Winning gold at a Paralympics is the epitome of any professional athlete's career dreams - I personally wouldn't be happy with anything less than a gold," added an ambitious Conroy.

"I'm going to give it everything this year to give everything I can for the team.

"It's such an honour to represent Great Britain - every time you put on the jersey and feel the crowd, it's always a Goosebumps moment and I don't think that's ever going to get old.

"I absolutely love wheelchair basketball, and I'm just going to keep playing for as long as I keep enjoying it and as long as we keep doing well."

Sainsbury's is the longest-standing supporter of ParalympicsGB and a champion of inclusive sport for all. Sainsbury's commitment to helping customers live well for less has been at the heart of what we do since 1869. For more information on Sainsbury's commitment to inclusive sport visit https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk/

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

New walking routes to open in Norwich

The walks will cover the 360 acre campus of the UEA. Picture: UEA

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trust outlines plans to merge two schools with just 45 pupils

Tivetshall School, which has 16 pupils, could be merged with Burston. Picture: Google

Revealed: Tactics to combat hare coursing

Thie vehicle suspected of being used by coursers ended up in a ditch Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists