Norfolk's Amelia Williamson wins big international event in France

Royal Cromer's Amelia Williamson is all smiles after her victory in France Picture: FAMILY Archant

Norfolk youngster Amelia Williamson produced a final round to remember to claim an excellent win in France.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Gaskin, a veteran member at Bawburgh Golf Club who has been coached by Caroline Grady, has recorded his first hole-in-one in 52 years of golf. The 71-year-old 19 handicapper aced the 11th at Eaton off the white tee with a five iron in the Anglian Licensed Trades July meeting. He is pictured at the hole with one of his playing partners Simon Williams Picture: JOHN GASKIN John Gaskin, a veteran member at Bawburgh Golf Club who has been coached by Caroline Grady, has recorded his first hole-in-one in 52 years of golf. The 71-year-old 19 handicapper aced the 11th at Eaton off the white tee with a five iron in the Anglian Licensed Trades July meeting. He is pictured at the hole with one of his playing partners Simon Williams Picture: JOHN GASKIN

The 19-year-old from Royal Cromer conjured up a brilliant five under par 65 to win the women's event at the Chiberta Grand Prix near Biarritz.

Williamson, who recently completed her first year at college in the United States, started the final round six shots adrift of Laura Van Respaille after opening rounds of 71, 72 and 69.

But she then carded six birdies in a hugely impressive final round to leapfrog the French woman and claim a three shot victory on three-under par 277.

English women's champion Georgina Blackman, from Chelmsford, began the event with rounds of 67, 70 and 72 to sit three shots behind Van Respaille and carded a closing 71 to finish tied second with the French player on level par 280.

Norfolk's Under-18 Boys face the camera at Orsett. Pictured from left to right are Ben Willis, Jacob Jeary, Kieran Myatt, Ethan Richmond, Mason Bernstein and Casey Patterson Picture: NCGU Norfolk's Under-18 Boys face the camera at Orsett. Pictured from left to right are Ben Willis, Jacob Jeary, Kieran Myatt, Ethan Richmond, Mason Bernstein and Casey Patterson Picture: NCGU

Williamson has been enjoying an excellent summer since returning home from the States. She quickly got into the swing by helping Norfolk Ladies to reach the national finals of the England Golf County competition for the second year running and has since shone regularly in individual events.

She picked up a win at the Astor Salver competition at the Berkshire Club after rounds of 74 and 69 and finished fifth in the Critchley Salver at Sunningdale after following a 74 with a 72.

A tough challenge followed at the home of golf but she turned in another solid display in the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews, rounds of 73, 75 and 72 leaving her seven under par and in a tie for 20th.

The good form continued at the Pleasington Putter in Lancashire where she opened with her lowest ever round against par, an eight under 66. She was 10 under after 15 but three putted 16 going for another birdie. A second round 73 saw her slip down to third place, but it had still been a day to remember.

Last month Williamson also reached the last 32 of the Women's Amateur Championship at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland, comfortably qualifying for the matchplay stages with rounds of 76 and 75 and then winning her first round match before losing 3&2 to Finland's Daniella Barrett.

She has now returned to mainland Europe to compete in the Dutch Junior Open at Toxadria Golf Club, which reaches its conclusion on Saturday.

Tour updates

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk professional Will Harrold has recorded his first top 20 finish on the second tier Korn Ferry Tour in the United States.

The Sheringham player posted rounds of 72, 70, 68 and 71 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes to end up in a tie for 19th position and move up to 130th on the Order of Merit. It would have been an even better pay day but for bogeys on two of the final three holes but it was still an excellent performance from Harrold, who has now made six cuts in 15 events on an extremely competitive tour, while earning nearly $22,000.

Closer to home there has been less for Jack Yule to smile about on the third tier Europro Tour.

He made his second cut of the season at the Motocaddy Masters at MacDonald Linden Hall, with rounds of 74, 69 and 70 leaving him a tie for 30th position - but it has been downhill for the King's Lynn player since then.

He made a promising start at the Cobra Puma Championshp at MacDonald Portal Hotel, only to miss the cut by some distance after a second round of 78, and it was a similar story in this week's Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters, an event he shone in last year.

Yule was on for a solid first round score until a quadruple bogey nine at the 17th saw him sign for another 78 and he followed it up with a second 78 to make an early exit.

County Boys shine

Norfolk Under-18s travelled to Orsett in Essex to play in the England Golf South Eastern Group County Championship Qualifier.

The six strong team took part in a 36 hole medal against Hampshire, Bedfordshire, Bucks, Berks & Oxon, Sussex, Surrey, Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Kent, Middlesex and Essex, with Kent coming out on top.

NCGU junior organiser Norman Blanch and team managers Nick Macartney and Sammy Martin were delighted with both individual and team performances.

Mason Bernstein shot the lowest score for Norfolk, with rounds of 76 and 71 leaving him 16th in the individual competition.

All about Eve

Eve Neild has qualified for the Abraham Trophy competition as regional winner and will be competing at Gerrards Cross in August.

Following her third place at the R&A U16s competition at Fulford, the Royal Norwich youngster has also been invited to play at the R&A Amateur Girls Championship at Panmure in Scotland, which runs from August 13-17.