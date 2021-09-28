News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

Altrincham F.C

4

 Colclough 11 

Moult 52 

Mooney 86 

Hancock 89

King's Lynn Town F.C

1

Morias 87 

Linnets beaten on their travels

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:45 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 9:52 PM September 28, 2021
Junior Morias

Junior Morias scored King's Lynn Town's consolation at Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town slipped to their first away defeat of the season in the north-west. 

It’s now five games without a win for the Linnets, who face a trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday. 

Michael Gyasi, in for the suspended Ethan Coleman, caused the home defence problems early on, but Lynn went behind on 11 minutes when Ryan Colclough beat keeper Paul Jones from 18 yards. 

Brett McGavin and Junior Morias went close for Lynn, but Altrincham doubled their lead seven minutes after the break through Jake Moult. 

Lynn played the final 18 minutes of the game with only 10 men when, having made three substitutions, Tyler Denton limped off - and it proved costly. Dan Mooney made it 3-0 in the 86th minute before Morias pulled a goal back a minute later with a long-range effort. But the hosts put the icing on their cake a minute from time when Josh Hancock got their fourth.

Defeat leaves the Linnets second from bottom of the table, ahead of Dover, have minus-nine points, having started the season with a 12-point deduction. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  2. 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
  3. 3 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  1. 4 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  2. 5 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  3. 6 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
  4. 7 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
  5. 8 Why are there queues for petrol - and do you really need to fill up?
  6. 9 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
  7. 10 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tanker arrives at Esso garage in Norwich

Live

County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Queues to get fuel at Tesco in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign

Updated

Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Merrifield

Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon