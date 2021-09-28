Linnets beaten on their travels

Published: 9:45 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 9:52 PM September 28, 2021

King’s Lynn Town slipped to their first away defeat of the season in the north-west.

It’s now five games without a win for the Linnets, who face a trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Michael Gyasi, in for the suspended Ethan Coleman, caused the home defence problems early on, but Lynn went behind on 11 minutes when Ryan Colclough beat keeper Paul Jones from 18 yards.

Brett McGavin and Junior Morias went close for Lynn, but Altrincham doubled their lead seven minutes after the break through Jake Moult.

Lynn played the final 18 minutes of the game with only 10 men when, having made three substitutions, Tyler Denton limped off - and it proved costly. Dan Mooney made it 3-0 in the 86th minute before Morias pulled a goal back a minute later with a long-range effort. But the hosts put the icing on their cake a minute from time when Josh Hancock got their fourth.

Defeat leaves the Linnets second from bottom of the table, ahead of Dover, have minus-nine points, having started the season with a 12-point deduction.