Hewett can’t add singles title to doubles crown at the US Open
PUBLISHED: 20:36 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 13 September 2020
2020 Getty Images
Alfie Hewett enjoyed a bitter-sweet weekend at the US Open, losing out to Shingo Kunieda in the wheelchair singles, just 24 hours after winning the doubles title with Gordon Reid.
On Saturday Hewett, from Cantley, and Gordon Reid showed why they are the top ranked men’s doubles partnership as they claimed an eighth title together. The British pair saw off French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-4, 6-1.
You may also want to watch:
Hewett had the chance for singles success the following day against Kunieda but, in an epic encounter that lasted nearly three hours, went down 6-3 3-6 7-3(3).
The 22-year-old came back strongly in the second set and took Kunieda all the way in the decider but he couldn’t top the Japanese star from securing his seventh US Open title.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.