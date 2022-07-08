Norfolk's Alfie Hewett reaches two Wimbledon finals
- Credit: PA
Norfolk's wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett completed an incredible day at Wimbledon as he reached two finals.
He thrilled a bumper Court One crowd with a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to win a singles semi-final on Friday
And later in the day - having spent a total of six hours on court - he also got to the doubles final.
The 24-year-old from Norwich played Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in the singles semi-final.
He won five games in a row, forcing a tie-break, and eventually took the match 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4.
Hewett reached his first Wimbledon singles final, where he will meet Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday.
Then, with his doubles partner Gordon Reid, he won a dramatic 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) victory against Egberink and Gerard on Court One.
Most Read
- 1 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
- 2 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 3 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
- 4 A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m
- 5 'Unfeasible' 1,200pc rent hike threatens future of town's bowls club
- 6 Bomb squad called in after live WW1 explosive donated to charity shop
- 7 Multiple fire crews tackle house blaze in Norfolk village
- 8 Boris Johnson resignation a 'great tragedy' says Norfolk MP
- 9 Ex-teachers 'throwing everything' at plans to revive historic village pub
- 10 Retired company director was found dead at home, inquest hears
"That was incredible - I've never experienced anything like it before," he said in his on-court interview after the singles victory.
"We try to improve the exposure of our sport and I think we showcased a pretty good level today."
Hewett had been disappointed that his quarter-final singles tie against Reid had been played out on Court 14 rather than a bigger court.
He got his wish against Fernandez and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in return.