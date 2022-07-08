News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk's Alfie Hewett reaches two Wimbledon finals

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:36 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 10:42 PM July 8, 2022
Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen's Wheelchair

Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match in the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles semi-final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. - Credit: PA

Norfolk's wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett completed an incredible day at Wimbledon as he reached two finals.

He thrilled a bumper Court One crowd with a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to win a singles semi-final on Friday

And later in the day - having spent a total of six hours on court - he also got to the doubles final. 

The 24-year-old from Norwich played Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in the singles semi-final.

He won five games in a row, forcing a tie-break, and eventually took the match 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4.

Hewett reached his first Wimbledon singles final, where he will meet Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday.

Then, with his doubles partner Gordon Reid, he won a dramatic 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) victory against Egberink and Gerard on Court One.

"That was incredible - I've never experienced anything like it before," he said in his on-court interview after the singles victory.

"We try to improve the exposure of our sport and I think we showcased a pretty good level today."

Hewett had been disappointed that his quarter-final singles tie against Reid had been played out on Court 14 rather than a bigger court.

He got his wish against Fernandez and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in return.
 

