Norfolk star Hewett makes history with Queen's Club singles victory

Alfie Hewett, left, and runner-up Gordon Reid after the singles final at Queen's Club Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images 2019 Getty Images

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett made history yesterday when he beat fellow Brit Gordon Reid 6-2, 7-5 at the Queen's Club to win the first Fever-Tree Wheelchair Tennis Championships to have world ranking status.

Hewett took a 3-1 lead over former Wimbledon champion Reid and maintained his consistency to seize the initiative.

Reid gained the first break of the second set to edge 4-3 ahead, but Hewett responded and a service hold to love gave the 21-year-old a 6-5 lead. A double fault from Reid brought up match point and Hewett calmly manoeuvred himself into place to wrap up victory.

"I've played some really good tennis over the years and I've tried to figure out my identity on the court and how I want to play, so to come here this week and try a few things out and for it to pay off is absolutely great," said Hewett who, with Reid, was beaten 6-1, 6-0 by top seeds Joachim Gerard of Belgium and Stefan Olsson of Sweden in the doubles.