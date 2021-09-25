News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk tennis champion joins Duchess of Cambridge for doubles match

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:26 AM September 25, 2021   
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Alfie Hewett of the United Kingdom celebrates in his Men's Wheel

Norfolk star Alfie Hewett - Credit: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge joined four of the champions of the US Open for a game of doubles - including a Norfolk champion.

Joining the Duchess were the UK's premier players, Emma Raducanu, Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewett, and Gordon Reid.

Hewett, a Norfolk-born tennis player, won the U.S. Open in Wheelchair Men's Doubles and recently won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.

As a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, All England Lawn Tennis, and Croquet Club at Wimbledon, the Duchess wanted to congratulate the winners.

The Duchess played a match of doubles with the champion, doubling with both Emma Raducanu and Joe Salisbury for matches.

The matches took place at Wimbledon, in London's Roehampton neighbourhood.

Hewett has enjoyed a glittering career, winning all four grand slams this year with doubles partner Gordon Reid.

But he faces an uncertain future in the sport due to incoming rule changes.

New regulations introduced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and approved by the International Paralympic Committee, mean that Hewett’s rare hip abnormality, Perthes Disease, would no longer allow him to compete in wheelchair tennis

