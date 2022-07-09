Alfie Hewett loses in Wimbledon doubles - but still has chance in singles

Alfie Hewitt (left) and Gordan Reid following defeat to Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles - Credit: PA

Norfolk's wheelchair tennis sensation Alfie Hewett's hopes of winning an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam were dashed at Wimbledon.

Hewett and Gordon Reid were beaten 6-3 6-1 by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the final on Court Three.

The top-seeded British duo had not lost a slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019 but their reign was brought to a disappointing end when Hewett double-faulted on match point.

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett was defeated at Wimbledon in the wheelchair doubles final - Credit: PA

However, all is not lost for the Norfolk-born star as Hewett faces top seed Kunieda of Japan in the singles final on Sunday (July 10), having beaten Argentinian Fernandez in the semi-final late on Friday night.

Hewett said: “We can’t take anything away from these guys, they’ve been desperate to beat us for some time now.

“Yesterday was a massive day for myself, an incredible day that I’ll always remember, so today was challenging to go again. But we’ll be back next year.”