Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Alfie Hewett loses in Wimbledon doubles - but still has chance in singles

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:01 PM July 9, 2022
Updated: 3:06 PM July 9, 2022
Alfie Hewitt (left) and Gordan Reid following defeat to Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in The

Alfie Hewitt (left) and Gordan Reid following defeat to Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles - Credit: PA

Norfolk's wheelchair tennis sensation Alfie Hewett's hopes of winning an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam were dashed at Wimbledon.

Hewett and Gordon Reid were beaten 6-3 6-1 by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the final on Court Three.

The top-seeded British duo had not lost a slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019 but their reign was brought to a disappointing end when Hewett double-faulted on match point.

Alfie Hewett in action with Gordon Reid during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Double Semi Final against

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett was defeated at Wimbledon in the wheelchair doubles final - Credit: PA

However, all is not lost for the Norfolk-born star as Hewett faces top seed Kunieda of Japan in the singles final on Sunday (July 10), having beaten Argentinian Fernandez in the semi-final late on Friday night.

Hewett said: “We can’t take anything away from these guys, they’ve been desperate to beat us for some time now.

“Yesterday was a massive day for myself, an incredible day that I’ll always remember, so today was challenging to go again. But we’ll be back next year.”

