Hewett helps GB to World Team Cup title

19 May, 2019 - 12:44

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett played a starring role as Great Britain's men's wheelchair tennis team claimed their second BNP Paribas World Team Cup title since 2015.

GB beat beating France 2-0, with Hewett and Gordon Reid both producing straight sets victories in Ramat Hasharon, Israel.

The success of the British men's team of Hewett, Reid and Dermot Bailey follows on from the silver medal won by the GB junior team and the bronze medal won by the women's team on Friday.

Saturday's victory for the men's team had more than an air of familiarity about it as Hewett and Reid also won both singles rubbers against France when Great Britain won the title for the very first time in 2015, This time both players produced clinical first-set performances before holding on in their respective second sets, Reid beating Nicolas Peifer 6-1, 7-6 (3) before Hewett defeated Stephane Houdet 6-0, 7-5.

Hewett and Reid are both former members of Great Britain junior gold medal-winning teams at the World Team Cup.

"The last couple of years have been tough for us," said reigning US Open champion Hewett. "We have a great team and we have the potential to win it every single time, but we haven't pulled through those finals in the last two years. We didn't lose a singles match the whole week and that just shows how high our level has been. That first set for me today was probably the best set of tennis I've ever played. But it's not just one performance that wins the title and it was a top performance from Gordon today and Dermot's played some really good matches too."

Reid set Great Britain well on the way to victory in Saturday's men's final, winning six games in a row to take the opening set.

Reflecting on the success all the British teams have had this week, Hewett said: "It really shows the great work the LTA have done to be able to develop not just a good men's team, but a good quad team, a good women's team and a good junior team. You can't don well at this event with just one good player in a team. That's why every year we are in and around the medals now."

