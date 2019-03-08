Double delight for Alfie Hewett at the US Open

Alfie Hewett claimed both the singles and the doubles titles at the US Open. Picture: Mathilde Dusol Archant

Alfie Hewett completed a US Open double on Sunday evening as he added the doubles title alongside Gordon Reid to the singles victory he had claimed just hours earlier.

Hewett took his grand slam tally to nine when the former City of Norwich pupil partnered Reid to a 1-6 6-4 (11-9) tie break win over reigning French Open champions Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Just three hours earlier Hewett avenged his 2017 US Open final defeat to Stephane Houdet with a fine 7-6(5) 7-6(9) over the Frenchman.

Hewett, from Cantley, said: "I'm incredibly proud to win double back-to-back titles.

"It was tough out there in singles with going to two tie-breaks and saving big points in both sets. To quickly have to bounce back and perform from a set down in the doubles shows grit and determination, not just from me but grit and determination we have as a team.

"To come away as champion both times makes it all the hard work worth it."

Hewett and Reid are now six-time Grand Slam doubles champions together, having achieved hat-tricks at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Reid said: "It was a really tough match, especially the first set. Gustavo and Shingo played really well, so I'm really glad we managed to fight our way back into it and then played a strong tie-break. It's great that the US Open showcases our sport on the stadium courts.

"This is our first doubles title together this year, so it's a good place to do it and thanks to all the coaching team who have helped us this week. Hopefully we can come back and make it four in a row next year."

Andy Lapthorne also claimed his own US Open double in the quad singles and the quad doubles, defeating Dylan Alcott in the singles final 6-1 6-0 before partnering the Australian to beat Americans David Wagner and Bryan Barten 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 10-6 in the quad doubles final.

"The whole week I've been trying to put my game on the court and hope it matches up, and today it did, so I'm really pleased," said Lapthorne.