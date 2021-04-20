Gash earns Linnets deserved point

Published: 8:55 PM April 20, 2021

King’s Lynn Town finally got some reward for their efforts after a run of three defeats.

The Linnets were behind, against the run of play, after half an hour, but a double change on the hour mark proved inspirational as both subs – Alex Kiwomya and Michael Gyasi – combined two minutes later to tee up Michael Gash for the equaliser.

It could have been even better for Lynn, but Tyler Denton wasted a golden opportunity for a winner 13 minutes from time.

Ian Culverhouse made one change to the team that started at FC Halifax on Saturday, with Simeon Jackson dropping to the bench and Tai Fleming coming in to a back five.

Gash was unfortunate not to get a penalty on 12 minutes after Cameron King had done brilliantly down the left before clipping the ball across towards the big striker, who appeared to get a kick in the head from Lewis Kinsella – but all he got for his pains was a corner kick.

Moments later King found Tyler Denton down the left and he teed up skipper Michael Clunan who will be furious with himself for volleying over.

The hosts were chasing the game, with King running the show for Lynn - with plenty of supporting roles.

Then, very much against the run of play, the Shots went ahead on 31 minutes, Ricky Miller allowed to turn on the edge of the area and fire a left-footed shot into the top corner.

In reply, Sonny Carey got his first real sight of goal with a shot that was always just curling wide of the left post and King fired a shot wide of the same post just before the break.

Lynn needed to turn possession into goal-scoring opportunities after the break. The hosts came into the game a little more, still without dominating proceedings, but they were keeping Lynn at arm’s length.

Clunan had another sight of goal but shot off target - which was something of a theme.

Culverhouse made his changes on the hour mark, Kiwomya and Gyasi on for Fleming and King – and within two minutes it was all square.

Gyasi turned well in midfield, found Kiwomya in the inside left channel and then it was a simple square ball to Gash to knock it past the keeper.

Lynn grew in confidence, and should have gone ahead 13 minutes from time when Denton blazed over with only the keeper to beat after a quick break by the visitors.

Gash was denied by keeper Mitch Walker as Lynn turned the screw, but it was not to be.

Aldershot: Walker, Sendles-White, Lyons-Foster, Rees, Panayiotou (Tanner 77), Nouble (Rowe 89), Anderson, Edser, Colombie, Kinsella, Miller (Bettamer 66). Subs not used: Ogie, Hinds.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming (Kiwomya 60), Callan-McFadden, Baggott, Denton, Coleman, Clunan, King (Gyasi 60), Carey, Gash. Subs not used: Payne, Babos, Jackson.



























